TREASURIES-U.S. yields retreat as markets cautiously look to Jackson Hole

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·4 min read

* U.S. Q2 GDP falls but at moderate pace than previous estimate * U.S. seven-year auction shows solid results * U.S. 5-year breakeven inflation rate hits highest since mid-June * Fed funds futures price in 60% chance of 75-bps hike in Sept (Adds new comment, Fed's Bullard's remarks, results of U.S. 7-year note auction, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Thursday after hitting multi-week highs the previous session, as investors balanced their positions amid uncertainty as to what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell might say when he speaks on Friday at a global central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. While the bond market expects Powell to stick to his message of bringing down U.S. inflation to the Fed's 2% target, some big players such as Goldman Sachs expect the central bank chief to reiterate the case for slowing the pace of tightening, similar to what he said in his July news conference. U.S. yields on Wednesday, from two-year notes to 30-year bonds, hit peaks of between five to 10 weeks, with market participants positioning for hawkish comments from Powell. Ahead of Powell, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard repeated on Thursday that he would like the policy rate to climb to between 3.75% and 4.00% by year-end from its current range of 2.25% to 2.50%. He added that U.S. inflation would be higher for longer. Fed funds futures priced in on Thursday a 65% chance of a 75 basis-point rate hike next month, up from 45% two days ago. The fed funds rate is seen hitting 3.64% by the end of the year , compared with the current rate of 2.33%. "The bond market has already done a lot of the heavy lifting for continued messaging of a 75 basis-point hike in September," said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at the Colony Group in Boca Raton. "I think the political risk for the Fed of not doing 75 is just too great, because if they slow it down in September and then the data show inflation is still too persistent, it will be hard to message to the markets to go back to be more restrictive," he added. A decent $37 billion U.S. seven-year note auction also added to the bid tone in Treasuries that pushed yields lower. The seven-year note picked up a high yield of 3.13%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to buy the note even without a premium. The bid-to-cover ratio, another demand indicator, was 2.65, higher than the last two seven-year note sales. In afternoon trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.3 bps at 3.0444%. The 10-year yield briefly rose after data showed the U.S. economy contracted at a moderate pace of a 0.6% annualized rate in the second quarter, higher than the first gross domestic product reading for the period. The economy contracted at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter. U.S. 30-year bond yields fell 7.9 bps to 3.2415%. A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury curve measuring the spread between yields on two- and 10-year notes , stayed inverted at -32.9 bps. This curve has been inverted since early July. An inversion of this yield curve is typically a precursor to recession, predicting eight of the last nine U.S. downturns. The two-year yield, which tracks U.S. rate expectations, was down 1.4 bps at 3.3722%. Bond market measures of inflation expectations have also risen. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) rose to a session peak of 2.9715%, the highest since mid-June. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations, also hit its highest since mid-June of 2.7205%. August 25 Thursday 3:25 PM New York / 1925 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.7675 2.8257 0.046 Six-month bills 3.1325 3.2268 0.013 Two-year note 99-194/256 3.3763 -0.010 Three-year note 99-80/256 3.3699 -0.022 Five-year note 99-216/256 3.159 -0.048 Seven-year note 96-236/256 3.1222 -0.075 10-year note 97-156/256 3.0295 -0.076 20-year bond 98-180/256 3.4655 -0.090 30-year bond 95-104/256 3.2407 -0.079 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 3.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Deepa Babington)

