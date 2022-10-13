TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump as hot CPI data points to big rate hikes

Herbert Lash
·4 min read

(Adds fresh yields) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark Treasury yields shot to 14-year highs on Thursday after data showing larger than expected gains in U.S. consumer prices last month raised fears the Federal Reserve's ongoing efforts to tame inflation will spark a recession. The yield on 10-year Treasuries, a key benchmark for mortgages and corporate debt, climbed to 4.08%, the highest since October 2008, and the yield on the two-year note, which reflects interest rate expectations, hit 15-year highs. But rates pared gains as short-covering in U.S. equities and the notion markets were deeply over-sold reversed the sell-off on Wall Street and led Treasury prices, which move inversely to their yield, to edge off their lows for the day. A Labor Department report showed a measure of underlying U.S. inflation posting its biggest annual increase in 40 years as rents surged by the most since 1990. The report reinforced expectations the Fed will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2. "We're clearly nowhere near the point where the Fed can consider pausing or even accommodating at some point," said Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. fixed income team at RBC Global Asset Management. "That’s a challenge because the economy will be slowing down and we do believe we're heading into a U.S. recession," he said. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to climb 0.2%. Core CPI jumped 6.6% on an annual basis, faster than the 6.3% registered in the 12 months through August. Economists had expected a 6.5% gain in September. Investors have been trying to gauge when the U.S. central bank will ease its rapid pace of raising rates, in what has been dubbed a Fed pivot. The Fed's rate-hiking pace has been the most aggressive in decades and has pushed both bonds and stocks into bear markets. Rates have risen so fast the 10-year's yield rose about 69 basis points in September, the biggest monthly gain since July 2003. Fed fund futures will now likely peak next year at 4.90%, up from previous forecasts of 4.65%, Skiba said. "Any hope of a Fed pivot this year is dead in the water. Now the question is will inflation be able to cooperate some time in 2023," he said. Money markets are pricing in an 86.6% probability that policymakers will raise rates by 75 basis points in November, down from 94% before the data. An extraordinary 100-basis-point hike is now given a 13.4% probability. Ten-year Treasury yields were last up 4.6 basis points to 3.948%, while two-year notes rose 17.6 basis points to a 15-year high of 4.464%. The Treasury sold $18 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.930%. The 30-year's yield was later up 4.5 basis points on the day at 3.933%. The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as a recession harbinger, widened at -51.8 basis points. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.449%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.345%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging a bit more than 2.3% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.383%. Oct. 13 Thursday 3:46 PM New York / 1946 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 3.62 3.7038 0.082 Six-month bills 4.15 4.2973 0.134 Two-year note 99-154/256 4.4635 0.176 Three-year note 99-112/256 4.4526 0.147 Five-year note 99-160/256 4.2092 0.095 Seven-year note 98-172/256 4.096 0.065 10-year note 90-80/256 3.9476 0.046 20-year bond 88-116/256 4.2414 0.050 30-year bond 83-180/256 3.9325 0.045 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.75 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.75 -2.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -2.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.00 -3.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)

