TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after inflation data

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after economic data indicated inflation continues to rise at a slower pace, increasing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause its rate hike cycle at its policy announcement on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) showed an annual increase in prices of 4% in May, slowing from a 4.9% reading in April. On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.1%, just shy of the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Traders firmed up expectations the Fed will keep rates steady at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday and keep the benchmark rate at 5.0%-5.25%.

"Unlike the employment situation, which continues to defy expectations, inflation numbers came in consistent with expectations," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"Not only should the Fed skip tomorrow’s hike, they should just skip the entire meeting. The data ever so slightly tilts things towards this not just being a skip, but a full-blown hold."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 7.2 basis points to 3.693%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 81.5 basis points after earlier inverting by as much as a negative 94.49 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 8.6 basis points at 4.506%.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)