TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop, curve steepens after Fed's Powell rules out 75 bps hike in next few meetings

* Fed to start quantitative tightening next month * U.S. 10-year yield slips * U.S. 2-year yield falls sharply * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens, gap widest in 2 weeks (Adds fed funds futures, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Wednesday in volatile trading, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has ruled out, for now, a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings. U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's interest rate outlook, fell to session lows of 2.603% after rising to 2.844%, the highest since November 2018. They were last down 13 basis points at 2.6503%. With the U.S. two-year yield falling sharply, the yield curve steepened, with the gap between two-year and 10-year notes widening to as much 30.8 bps, the widest in two weeks. That gap was last at nearly 30 bps A steepening curve suggests that investors are pricing less hefty hikes, preventing yields on the shorter end of the curve from rising rapidly, compared with those on the long end. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation. "A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, where it also signalled more increases. U.S. yields on other shorter-term maturities such as three-year and five-year notes also declined sharply by 15 bps and 11 bps to 2.797% and 2.890%, respectively. "The key turning point was when he said they were not actively considering 75 bps," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "At worst, the Fed wants to meet market expectations. At best, they want to go slower or lower than what the market was pricing." U.S. 10-year yields slid about 4 bps to 2.9149%, after hitting 3.011% earlier on Wednesday, the highest since December 2018. The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. "The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year." The U.S. rate futures market has priced in a lower amount of tightening for 2022 of 190 bps, from more than 200 bps before Powell's remarks on the 75 bps hike. The market has also implied a fed funds rate of 2.77% by end-2022, compared with the current 0.33% level. The Fed hike decision will be reflected in Thursday's fed funds rate. May 4 Wednesday 4:24PM New York / 2024 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8675 0.8815 -0.044 Six-month bills 1.41 1.4398 -0.026 Two-year note 99-186/256 2.6421 -0.128 Three-year note 99-114/256 2.8223 -0.126 Five-year note 99-68/256 2.9092 -0.094 Seven-year note 99-120/256 2.9597 -0.064 10-year note 91-20/256 2.9305 -0.027 20-year bond 87-144/256 3.2306 0.020 30-year bond 84-220/256 3.0248 0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.50 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.50 2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)