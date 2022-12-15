TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline as weak data backs Fed pivot narrative

Davide Barbuscia
·3 min read

(Updates prices) By Davide Barbuscia NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, fell on Thursday on the back of weak economic data and despite spiking bond yields in Europe, where the European Central Bank raised interest rates and signaled more aggressive hikes. The decline in yields followed a choppy session on Wednesday when, despite the Federal Reserve raising rates and striking a hawkish tone, bond investors stuck to the view that the central bank will soon have to pivot to a less aggressive stance due to a weakening economy. U.S. stock indexes, on the other hand, fell sharply on Thursday as the Fed's guidance on protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon, while concerns mounted that rate increases could lead to a recession. "It almost looks like Treasuries are getting a bid here in a risk-off environment. ... Maybe we're starting to see the old inverse correlation of stocks and bonds start to play out," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. Yields dropped early on Thursday after data showing U.S. November retail sales fell below expectations, a sign that consumer strength is being affected by higher borrowing costs. Additionally, production at U.S. factories dropped more than expected in November, the Fed said on Thursday, as higher rates dampen demand and business investment. "Alongside falling core inflation, we expect that economic weakness to convince the Fed to start cutting interest rates again by late next year, a lot sooner than officials are currently suggesting," Capital Economics said in a note. In Europe, Germany's two-year bond yield posted its biggest daily jump in 14 years after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signaled more aggressive rate hikes after the bank raised rates by 50 basis points. "You're getting a pretty big divergence this morning between European yields and U.S. yields," said Miskin. "You're seeing central banks tighten into weaker growth, which is likely to spell further weaker growth in the pipeline. And that eventually means a risk-off bid for higher-quality assets," he added. The Bank of England also raised its key interest rate by a further half-percentage point on Thursday and indicated more hikes were likely. Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields went down about 5 basis points (bps) on Thursday, to 3.45%, and 30-year bond yields declined over four bps to 3.494%. Two-year yields - which tend to closely reflect monetary policy expectations - were roughly unchanged at 4.246%. A closely monitored part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury notes deepened its inversion to -79.5 bps. That part of the yield curve, when inverted, is seen as a harbinger of an upcoming recession. December 15 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 4.2225 4.3268 -0.018 Six-month bills 4.5275 4.6973 0.002 Two-year note 100-120/256 4.2467 -0.002 Three-year note 100-32/256 3.9553 -0.009 Five-year note 101-30/256 3.6264 -0.026 Seven-year note 101-232/256 3.5629 -0.037 10-year note 105-160/256 3.45 -0.053 20-year bond 104-104/256 3.6856 -0.063 30-year bond 109-84/256 3.4947 -0.045 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.75 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)

