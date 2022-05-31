TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb to one-week peaks, but post monthly declines in May

* U.S. two-year, 10-year yields post large monthly declines in May * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens * U.S. yields track Europe as euro zone inflation hits record high * U.S. data on housing and factory activity shows strong results (Adds new comments, U.S. data, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday, with most maturities hitting one-week highs, as investors re-focused on inflation risks after euro zone inflation climbed to a record high this month and after upbeat U.S. economic data. Tuesday's reports on housing and factory activity in the Midwest showed generally strong results, putting upward pressure on yields. That said, U.S. yields posted monthly declines in May, driven by softening economic reports during the month and indications U.S. inflation may have peaked. The U.S. 2-year yield, which tends to be sensitive to rate expectations, dropped 18.4 basis points in May, the largest monthly decline since March 2020. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 9.3 bps, the first monthly decline since November 2021. Tuesday's rise in yields, however, was led by the belly of the curve, with U.S. five-year and seven-year notes gaining more than 10 basis points at one point. U.S. two- to 30-year yields, except those on 20-year bonds, all climbed to one-week peaks. The yield curve was also steeper, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields wider at 29 bps. "We look to nonfarm payrolls later this week and average hourly earnings as the next data points to show that the labor market is still very hot and the wage pressure still high," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. "To us, the market is not pricing in a high-enough terminal rate," he added, referring to where interest rates will peak in this cycle. "So that's going to continue to push yields higher and the curve flatter." Eurodollar futures show a terminal rate of about 3.2% in the latest Federal Reserve tightening plan, hitting in June next year. The rise in yields kicked off in European trading after data showed euro zone inflation accelerated to a record 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden. The push in Treasury yields higher was also driven in part by hawkish comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Monday. Waller said he is advocating to keep 50-basis-point rate hikes on the table until substantial reductions are seen in inflation. In afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields gained nearly 10 bps to 2.8477%. Treasury yields also ticked higher after strong U.S. housing data. A report showed that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20 metropolitan area home price index surged a record 21.2% on a year-on-year basis in March. Strong house price inflation was also reinforced by another report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency showing home prices increased 19% in the 12 months through March. U.S. consumer confidence, however, slipped in May, but April was revised higher. Overall the May reading remained above the pandemic lows. U.S. 30-year yields rose 8 bps to 3.0558%. On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields rose 4.8 bps to 2.5464%. Data also showed that manufacturing activity in the U.S. Midwest rose to a higher-than-expected reading of 60.3 in May from 56.4 in April, based on the Chicago Purchasing Management Index. That also helped push yields higher. The May index was stronger than the 55.0 consensus. "Other regional surveys for May are, on net, suggesting modest slowing in the manufacturing ISM," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, in a report after the data's release. "Overall, even as the survey data are signaling some moderation, manufacturing output continues to expand in spite of supply network dislocations and shortages." May 31 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.05 1.0672 -0.021 Six-month bills 1.535 1.5682 0.056 Two-year note 99-233/256 2.5464 0.048 Three-year note 100-24/256 2.7165 0.059 Five-year note 99-32/256 2.8139 0.078 Seven-year note 99-64/256 2.8691 0.094 10-year note 100-60/256 2.8477 0.099 20-year bond 99-200/256 3.2649 0.096 30-year bond 96-120/256 3.0558 0.080 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.25 3.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)