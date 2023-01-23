TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as investors focus on growth ahead of Fed meeting

By Davide Barbuscia NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields kept creeping up on Monday, further eroding a recent bond rally that some investors think was overdone in reflecting fears that the U.S. economy may soon enter a recession. U.S. bond yields dropped to four-month lows on Thursday last week on expectations that the Federal Reserve, whose next interest rate-setting meeting is scheduled next week, will be forced to pivot to a more dovish policy if the U.S. economy shrinks this year, as many fear. But yields - which move inversely to prices - started rising on Friday, and on Monday they kept climbing, with both the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield and two-year yields up about 3 basis points to 3.513% and 4.21%, respectively. "People started to price out the recession," said Zhiwei Ren, managing director and portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "The market consensus is that we're switching from a recession in Q1-Q2 to a soft landing ... so if there's no recession, rates don't have to go down a lot," he said. A soft landing scenario is one in which the Fed manages to tame inflation without pushing the economy into a recession. Investors will be looking at the Commerce Department's advance release of fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday for further clues on the impact of higher interest rates on the economy. The data is expected to confirm that the U.S. economy ended the year on a positive note, Tiffany Wilding, PIMCO North American economist, and Allison Boxer, PIMCO economist, said in a note. Meanwhile, Fed officials last week said the U.S. central bank may scale back to slower rate hikes amid signs that hot inflation is cooling off. They were speaking ahead of a communications blackout which will last until the central bank’s next meeting on Jan. 31 and Fed. 1. The Fed is largely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its next meeting, and investors will be watching for any new signals on what is likely at the Fed's March meeting, and beyond. For Steven Abrahams, senior managing director at Amherst Pierpont Securities, despite short-term volatility, Treasury yields will likely continue to be on a downward path this year as the market gets more clarity on the path of inflation and monetary policy. Uncertainty around the U.S. debt ceiling, however, will likely keep investors on their toes. "I think a showdown over the debt ceiling puts a floor on how low volatility can go until the debt ceiling issue is resolved, and that might not be until July, August or beyond," he said. January 23 Monday 9:56AM New York / 1456 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 4.5525 4.6665 0.004 Six-month bills 4.665 4.8408 0.013 Two-year note 100-18/256 4.2104 0.027 Three-year note 100-6/256 3.8663 0.028 Five-year note 101-52/256 3.6062 0.039 Seven-year note 101-244/256 3.5544 0.032 10-year note 105-8/256 3.5135 0.030 20-year bond 102-208/256 3.7964 0.018 30-year bond 105-176/256 3.6838 0.028 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

