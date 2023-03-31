TREASURIES-Treasury yields drop after inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the closely watched inversion between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed after data showed that core inflation came in below expectations in February.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell to a session low of 3.519% and interest rate sensitive two-year yields dropped to 4.110%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes narrowed to minus 59 basis points. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)