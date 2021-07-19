TREASURIES-Rush to safety drags U.S. Treasury yields to 5-mth low

(Updates with latest price action, context, comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell on Monday to their lowest since mid-February on worries over a resurgent Delta COVID-19 variant that could dent global recovery and encourage the Federal Reserve to keep monetary policy loose for longer.

Ten-year bond yields, down almost 21 basis points so far this month, tumbled to a low of 1.248% as stocks sold off and investors rushed for government bonds and safe-haven currencies such as the yen.

Thirty-year Treasury yields also were almost 5 bps on the day at 1.88%, while the gap between two and 10-year yields -- the yield curve which is seen as a fairly reliable growth indicator -- narrowed to around 103 bps, its tightest since mid-February.

DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz said there were two factors driving further falls in U.S. bond yields.

"There are concerns about the Delta variant, which is picking up across most countries and that this will have a negative economic impact," Lenz said.

"The second aspect is what central banks will do given the uncertainties about the world economy and it appears that the Fed and ECB (European Central Bank) will not slow down their expansionary stance."

The renewed surge in the coronavirus has added to a perception that the peak in economic growth may have been reached and that a pick-up in inflation will prove transitory.

In another sign of shifting expectations in bond markets, inflation-adjusted or real yields on 10-year Treasuries fell to -1.086% -- the lowest since January.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields are now down more than 50 bps from a high seen in March when reflation trades dominated.

Economists at Bank of America last week downgraded their forecast for U.S. economic growth this year to 6.5%, from 7% previously.

The bond rally gripped the euro zone too, with German 10-year yields at the lowest since end-March.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao)