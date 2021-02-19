TREASURIES-Longer-term yields climb, 30-year TIPS yield goes positive
By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on thelonger end of the curve rose to new one-year highs on Friday asimproved risk appetite boosted Wall Street, while the yield on30-year inflation-protected securities (TIPS) turned positivefor the first time since June. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 5.1basis points at 1.338%, its highest level since Feb. 26, 2020. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached a newone-year high of 2.135%. It was last 5.7 basis points higher at2.1327%. "There's a little bit of positive momentum back inequities. So you've got more risk appetite," said Jim Vogel,senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. U.S. stock indexes opened higher as a technology-relatedstocks rose after a sell off earlier in the week. Meanwhile, the 30-year TIPS yield, which hadbeen in negative territory since June, surpassed the 0% mark,rising after a weak auction of $9 billion of the securities onThursday. It was last at 0.014%. "It's hard to build a fundamental case for 30-year TIPSyields to be negative ever," Vogel said. "Over 30-years, that'sa lot of Fed accommodation for a long time." The 10-year TIPS yield also rose to itshighest level since November. It was last at -0.817%. The two-year Treasury yield, which typicallymoves in step with interest rate expectations, fell to 0.105% onThursday, matching a record low reached on Feb. 8. It was lastunchanged at 0.1088%. A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures thegap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, was last 3.44 basis points steeper at 122.11 basispoints. Looking ahead to next week, the Treasury Department willauction $60 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion offive-year notes on Wednesday, and $62 billion of seven-yearnotes on Thursday. "Five-year supply should be absorbed, (two-year notes) willgo away and aren't really supply, and (seven-year notes) will bethe big question mark," Vogel said, pointing to concern overwhether the seven-year note action can clear below 1%. February 19 Friday 10:41AM New York / 1641 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.03 0.0304 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000 Two-year note 100-8/256 0.1088 0.000 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.2092 0.005 Five-year note 99-4/256 0.5774 0.029 Seven-year note 98-132/256 0.9717 0.043 10-year note 98-4/256 1.3381 0.051 20-year bond 98-112/256 1.97 0.057 30-year bond 94-80/256 2.1327 0.057 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio)