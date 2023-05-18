TREASURIES-Debt ceiling resolution hopes push US yields to months-highs

(Updates prices, adds CDS spreads, comments) By Davide Barbuscia NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to new months-highs on Thursday on cautious optimism around a debt ceiling resolution and on the back of more data showing the U.S. economy keeps ticking along despite higher interest rates. President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have said this week an agreement to raise the government's borrowing cap is within reach. The comments sparked a risk-on tone across markets, although jitters remained as the time frame to raise the limit is tight, with the federal government potentially running out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1. "There's a low probability of a technical default but as we get closer and closer to the X date, which is itself a moving target, we're probably going to see more volatility," said Jake Jolly, head of investment analysis at BNY Mellon Investment Management. Further bolstering the case for higher yields, which rise when bond prices fall, the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week. This suggested the labor market remained tight and that the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and bring down inflation still has some way to go. U.S. existing home sales, however, fell for a second straight month in April as higher rates kept weighing on housing. Two Fed policymakers said on Thursday inflation did not appear to be cooling fast enough to allow the U.S. central bank to hit pause in its rate-hiking campaign. Fed funds futures traders were pricing for a 64% probability that the Fed may hold rates steady next month. A week ago the probability of a pause stood at 90%, according to CME Group data. "The market is looking much more split ... that comes down to partially Fed speak, but also the data we've been getting," said Jolly. "Every day that we don't have news reports about financial instability in the banking sector is another data point that is giving the Fed a little more confidence that they can continue the rate-hiking cycle," he added. Benchmark 10-year yields rose seven basis points to 3.648% on Thursday, their highest in over two months, and 30-year yields added two points to hit 3.9%, their highest since March 9. Two-year yields - which more closely reflect monetary policy expectations - rose over 11 basis points to 4.269%, their highest in a month. Reflecting the improved outlook on lawmakers' talks around the debt ceiling, spreads on U.S. government one-year credit default swaps (CDS) - a market measure of risk of default - declined on Thursday to 154 basis points from 158 bps on Wednesday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Six-month CDS spreads decreased to 199 bps from 204 bps. Andy Sparks, head of portfolio management research at MSCI, estimated that - based on S&P's data on CDS spreads as of Wednesday's market close - the one-year market implied probability of a U.S. default stood at 3.7%, down from a 4.3% default probability on May 11. May 18 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.14 5.2792 0.018 Six-month bills 5.125 5.3482 0.069 Two-year note 99-69/256 4.2687 0.113 Three-year note 99-34/256 3.9352 0.121 Five-year note 99-28/256 3.6983 0.106 Seven-year note 98-240/256 3.6744 0.092 10-year note 97-188/256 3.6476 0.067 20-year bond 97-228/256 4.0297 0.048 30-year bond 95-36/256 3.9013 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.75 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.25 0.75 spread (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Christina Fincher and Richard Chang)