TREASURIES-Curve reinverts on hawkish Fed bets after strong jobs report

(Adds 2s/30s inversion, comments from Fed's Evans, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - A closely watched part of the yield curve reinverted on Friday as a strong jobs report for March supported the view that the Federal Reserve will need to aggressively hike rates to stem soaring inflation and a tight labor market. The Labor Department's closely monitored employment report's survey of establishments showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, the lowest since February 2020, from 3.8% in February. With workers still scarce, average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after edging up 0.1% in February. That lifted the annual increase to 5.6% from 5.2% in February. “The market is reading it as things are quite tight and the Fed has to tighten rather soon and rather quickly,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Two-year yields rose as high as 2.469%, the highest since March 2019, before falling back to 2.432%. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 2.456%, before dropping back to 2.377%. The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted for the third time this week, following two brief dips into negative territory on Tuesday and late on Thursday. That part of the yield curve reached minus 7.85 basis points, before last trading at minus 5.40 basis points. An inversion is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession may follow in one to two years. The curve has been flattening as growth concerns and demand for duration holds down longer-dated yields relative to shorter-dated ones, which have been surging on expectations that the Fed will need to aggressively hike rates to stem the fastest inflation in 40 years. The yield gap between two-year notes and 30-year bonds also turned negative on Friday for the first time since 2007. Three-year notes currently offer the highest yields across the Treasury curve at 2.62%. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Friday repeated his view that the U.S. central bank will likely need to make seven quarter-of-a-percentage-point interest rate hikes this year to rein in inflation, but signaled that his view may well change. Evans added that "some" half-point rate hikes, does not pose a big risk unless "you thought that you were getting there sooner so that could go much, much faster." Investors will watch for any discussion of a 50 basis point hike when the Fed releases minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday. Two-year yields jumped by 160 basis points during the first quarter, the largest quarterly increase since September 1981. The 10-year yields rose by 83 basis points, the biggest basis point jump since December 2016. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 73% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its May meeting, and expects the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 1.17% in June, from 0.33% now. April 1 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.5175 0.5253 0.005 Six-month bills 1.0475 1.0676 0.039 Two-year note 99-166/256 2.4321 0.148 Three-year note 97-146/256 2.6122 0.156 Five-year note 99-198/256 2.5486 0.129 Seven-year note 99-64/256 2.4926 0.089 10-year note 95-156/256 2.3767 0.052 20-year bond 96-168/256 2.5913 -0.006 30-year bond 96-84/256 2.4234 -0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.75 -1.75 spread (Editing by Mark Potter and Chizu Nomiyama)