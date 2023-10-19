TREASURIES-Bond bonfire drives 10-year yield near 5%

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Yields at long and short-dated tenors hit 16-year highs and selling pushed the 10-year yield to almost 5% as markets wagered that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would strike a hawkish tone later on Thursday due to the strength of the U.S. economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose 5 basis points (bps) in Asia trade to 4.949%, its highest since mid-2007. The 10-year yield is up more than 32 bps for the week so far.

"At the moment the market is looking to test that 5% level and see what happens," said Damien McColough, head of rates strategy at Westpac in Sydney.

"I don't think anybody is prepared to step in and go long at the moment," he said. "If you think that (short-term rates) will stay high and the economy isn't going to break, then a 10-year yield below 5% doesn't really look right."

Yields rise when bond prices fall. Two-year yields , which track short-term interest rate expectations, made a 17-year high of 5.248%.

Powell is participating in a discussion on the economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York at 1600 GMT.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that interest rates will need to stay high for a while and on Tuesday data showed U.S. retail sales running surprisingly strong -- the latest sign of resilience in the face of rising interest rates.

Five-year yields rose about 4 bps in Asia to a 16-year high of 4.977%. Thirty-year yields hit 5.036%.

The moves dragged down regional bond markets in Asia, too. Japanese government bonds yields hit decade highs along the curve, as did Australian and New Zealand bonds. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)