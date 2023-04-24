TREASURIES-1-month Treasury yields rise from Oct. lows as debt ceiling worries grow

(Updates market activity) By David Randall NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - One-month Treasury yields rose from their lowest levels since October on Monday as investors appeared to grow increasingly concerned about a potential standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling. The yield of the one-month Treasury, which started the month near 4.7%, gained 9 basis points to 3.45%. Three-month Treasuries, meanwhile, fell 6 basis points to 5.05%, roughly in line with where they were trading in mid-April. Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices. "People are focusing increasingly week-to-week on the summer and the debt ceiling deadline, and that is increasingly impacting what could be some idiosyncratic moves in the Treasury market," said Fran Rodilosso, head of fixed income ETF portfolio management at VanEck. "There's a growing sense that there's not a lot of common ground this time." U.S. tax collections are currently trending roughly 30% below last year’s level, raising the possibility that the United States will reach its borrowing limit as soon as the first half of June rather than later in the summer, according to Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on a Republican-led debt and spending bill this week. Market concerns over a debt default pushed the price of insuring Treasury debt through credit-default swaps to their highest levels in over a decade last week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 5.7 basis points to 3.515%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points to 3.729%. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index slipped 0.19 in March, the same decline it posted in February, and slightly above market expectations for a 0.20 decline. The April reading of the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, meanwhile, was -23.4, nearly double the -12.0 economists were predicting and down from -15.7 in March. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -62.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 4.9 basis points at 4.142%. April 24 Monday 3:37PM New York / 1937 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 4.925 5.0529 -0.064 Six-month bills 4.8425 5.0433 -0.020 Two-year note 99-129/256 4.1436 -0.046 Three-year note 99-196/256 3.8339 -0.062 Five-year note 100-24/256 3.6036 -0.061 Seven-year note 100-102/256 3.5593 -0.061 10-year note 99-224/256 3.5147 -0.057 20-year bond 100-68/256 3.8554 -0.052 30-year bond 98-32/256 3.7295 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Kirsten Donovan)