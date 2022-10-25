You be the treasurer: scrap the stage three tax cuts, spend money, or pay down the federal budget deficit

As Labor prepares its first budget in a decade there are measures that have been ruled in and ruled out by the treasurer, Jim Chalmers.

For example, Labor has confirmed it will not scrap the controversial stage-three tax cuts. But what if they were scrapped? What if there was an extra $243bn in the budget over the next 10 years? What could be done?

This interactive allows you to play treasurer by adding in spendings and savings measures. If you would like to use your savings to “pay down the debt” then simply save more than you spend.

This is an updated version of our previous interactive that focused on what the stage-three tax cuts money could be spent on if they were scrapped.

*This shows the savings over the four-year forward estimates period, which we’ve included as the total rather than over 10 years, due to not knowing how much of Labor’s savings measures are one-off or recurring yearly.