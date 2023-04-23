‘Treasured Australian icon’: Barry Humphries remembered as a ‘comic genius’ and ‘legend’

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/EPA

Tributes have flowed in Australia for Barry Humphries, with politicians and fellow entertainers remembering him as an “icon” who left an “indelible legacy on the history of Australian comedy”.

Humphries – best known for his character Dame Edna Everage – died surrounded by family in an inner-Sydney hospital on Saturday, where he had been receiving treatment for complications after hip surgery he had after a fall earlier this year. The 89-year-old had been living in London, and had travelled to Sydney for Christmas, falling ill during his trip.

On Sunday, the Victorian government approached Humphries’ family to discuss the potential for a state funeral.

Politicians around the country paid tribute to Humphries, with prime minister Anthony Albanese describing Humphries as “a comic genius” who “entertained us through a galaxy of personas”.

“He also showcased that uniquely Australian sense of humour to the world,” Albanese said at a press conference in Brisbane during which his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins also paid tribute to Humphries. “He is one of the most loved of Australians,” Albanese said.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said: “Australia has lost its finest cultural raconteur, its most brilliant satirist, and its greatest cultural comedian.”

“He will forever be a treasured Australian icon,” Dutton said.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said that despite his international success, “at the end of the day, he was a boy from Kew with big dreams. And he achieved them”. “Rest easy, possum,” Andrews said.

New South Wales premier Chris Minns said “Barry was a legend” who had been “defining Aussie creativity and performance for generations”.

“He popularised that Australian character, that story, that funny story, that larrikin adventurism that we saw from his pretty fearless humour over the years,” Minns said.

Australian cultural icons have also paid tribute to Humphries.

TV host and comedian Adam Hills called Humphries “one of the greatest comedians of our time”. “He was nothing but an utter gentleman to me, and occasionally a Dame,” Hills said.

Comedian Rove McManus said: “From Dame Edna to Sir Les Patterson to Sandy Stone, his characters left an indelible legacy on the history of Australian comedy.”

Author Tara Moss reminisced about her friendship with Humphries in a social media post.

“I have the fondest memories of my friendship with Barry many years ago, being bowled over by his playful charm and subversive wit. I was young, perhaps a touch naive, and spending time with him was like being in the presence of a force of nature.

“After I departed one of our lunches, he left an elaborate voicemail for me on the way home that I kept for years. He could turn a simple message into five minutes of improvised high art. Sheer brilliance and absurdity. There was no one else like him,” Moss said.

Actress Christie Whelan recalled how Humphries would support stage productions, sending flowers “to every opening night”.

Comedian Shaun Micallef said “no one made me laugh as much or for so many years”.

News magnate Rupert Murdoch was also among those who have spoken fondly of Humphries since his death. Humphries portrayed Murdoch in the 1991 mini-series Selling Hitler, and was later invited to Murdoch’s wedding to Jerry Hall in 2016.

“His works, his creations, his spirit will echo across the generations and his friendship is eternal,” Murdoch told News Corp mastheads.