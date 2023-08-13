Treasure Valley YMCA team thanks the community following bus crash | Opinion

As we continue to support families after the bus accident on Highway 55 on Aug. 4, we are learning more and more about the heroic actions of so many individuals.

To the individual who made sandwiches for 30 young campers in the bus that was stopped in the traffic behind the accident, thank you. Your kindness made an incredible impact on the children and their families.

To the community members who reacted quickly at the scene of the accident: You are remembered by each child, and your comforting kindness meant the world to them. We’re grateful that when we could not yet be there, you were there.

To Idaho State Police: Your unbelievable service at the site of the accident, at the Horseshoe Bend command center and in the valley is so valued and appreciated. Thank you.

To every EMS responder: Thank you for providing the best care to each person. Your compassion was felt, and your expertise shined.

To the Boise Fire Department who was there to support one particular family in extraordinary ways.

To the communities of Cascade, Garden Valley and Horseshoe Bend, your volunteerism and generosity was an enormous support. Special thanks to the Garden Valley Fire Department and the Horseshoe Bend School District.

To our medical providers at Cascade Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke’s Health System: Thank you for your care and your love.

To every community member at the accident site: Thank you for responding, for providing first aid kits for lending your hands, and especially for your incredible comfort.

To Idaho Youth Ranch and Tidwell Social Work Services, your immediate response in rallying support for families with resources and counseling is appreciated.

To civic and business leaders: Your support is felt, and your words are healing. Thank you for being with us.

To our YMCA family: Board of Directors, Volunteers, Donors, and Members, we are overwhelmed with gratitude for your offers of support. Your outreach, encouragement and generosity are inspiring and reminding us of the powerful impact of the YMCA.

Story continues

To our Y Camp response team: Your commitment to service and responsibility for the affected children and families has been unwavering. Many of you were first responders, and many of you were supporting families through a great deal of stress. Thank you for your leadership.

To our Treasure Valley Family YMCA staff: Your actions provided leadership, direction, and service to all. We are so very proud of our Y.

To the broader YMCA community from across the nation: Thank you to YMCA of the USA and so many Y Associations for your support. We’re grateful for you.

To our Y staff in the accident: Your actions were heroic. We are with you.

At the center of all of our support is our children. Children were injured, some with a long road to recovery, and all experiencing trauma. Our hearts are with them, and we want to recognize their bravery, their courage, and their spirit.

We will continue to walk alongside them through their recovery and we want you to know that we feel your support.

Thank you for the ongoing thoughts and prayers, words of encouragement, and offers of financial support.

Megan Ellis, vice president and chief development officer for the Treasure Valley YMCA, submitted this on behalf of the leadership team at the Treasure Valley YMCA.