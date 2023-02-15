Treasure & Shipwreck Explains Second Crew and Expeditions for Four Identified Treasure Wrecks

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.
FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (trading as OTC PINK:BLIS), is announcing that its operations will be set for the season for 2023 of treasure recovery will be both inside of the State waters of Florida with a contracted crew, in addition to another crew and vessel owned exclusively by TSR into outside of State waters, where all recoveries will be for TSR exclusively. TSR will pursue the four targets outside of State waters, which are wreck sites of suspected and identified wrecks with potential of very large or even massive treasure recoveries, any that are found, TSR will seek a Federal Admiralty claim for ownership of the wrecks found.

"We want everyone to understand that the difference between in state waters and outside of state waters. The state waters are three miles and out from the shoreline. This is subject to permitting by the state, which are rarely given and subject to huge bureaucratic hurdles through a hostile government agency opposed to treasure recovery," explained Craig Huffman, founder and CEO of TSR. "But outside of three miles, there is no permitting required by the state, only if we find such wrecks we can proceed to Federal Court using Admiralty law for an order of sole possession of the wreck, and unhindered recovery of what can be huge recoveries."

TSR as previously set out, has new shipwreck treasure areas with researched treasure wreck sites off the East Coast of Central Florida, which consist of four suspected identified wrecks of treasure laden vessels from the period from 1500's to mid-1600s. These are outside of the three miles of State of Florida waters, meaning no state permits are required, off the Cape Canaveral and Melbourne, Florida. TSR will use its own vessel and crews for such search and recovery.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery
You can follow TSR at our Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked. Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Website: www.treasurewreck.com
Investor Relations Email: ir@treasurewreck.com
Investor Relations Telephone: (813) 563-8777

SOURCE: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739404/Treasure-Shipwreck-Explains-Second-Crew-and-Expeditions-for-Four-Identified-Treasure-Wrecks

