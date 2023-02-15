Treasure Global Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Treasure Global Inc.

Total Revenues of $20.4 Million For Q2 2023

Gross Profit Of $0.23 Million Improved by 68% Year-Over-Year

Game-Changing Online Food & Beverage Management System, TAZTE, Made Available To Users In December 2022, Digitalizing The Food & Beverage (“F&B”) Industry



NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGI”, or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless technology enabled solutions for lifestyle needs, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

“The second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was pivotal for TGI as we made our digital F&B management platform, TAZTE, available to all registered users in the ZCITY platform. This product is a key step in our corporate strategy to increase gross profit and improve margins,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGI. “By leveraging our large and growing user base, we focus on providing innovative e-commerce solutions to enable our customers to enhance their lifestyle goals. We are on our way to achieving this as we saw active user retention rate increase by 98.1% year-over-year, and an improvement in gross profit by 68% year-over-year. TAZTE is one of TGI’s game changing products – we are excited to provide greater insight on our product pipeline in 2023 and beyond.”

“In addition, we made great progress in enhancing our regional partnerships. We entered into a new partnership with Malaysia’s leading payment gateway, iPay88, to provide e-commerce and retail payment solutions for ZCITY, not only in Malaysia but also further Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, supporting ZCITY’s future regional expansion. Also, we signed an MOU with a leading regional fintech provider, Boost, to onboard Boost Credit’s digital financing solutions to TAZTE, increasing our brand exposure and extending our reach to F&B businesses. As the Southeast region continues to re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic, we are well positioned to tap into market trends and further execute our regional expansion plans,” added Mr. Teo.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023

Total revenues of approximately $20.4 million

Gross profit of approximately $0.23 million

Net loss was approximately $2.0 million

Cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 million

Recent User Highlights as of December 31, 2022

Over 2.3 million Registered Users

Over 240,000 Monthly Active Users

45% of Paid Users transacted 3 or more times in a quarter, which is an increase of approximately 30% year-over-year

Quarterly Active Users were up 8.8% year-over-year

Active User Retention Rate was up 98.1% year-over-year

0.9 million total transactions by Registered Users in the second quarter fiscal year 2023

Recent Business Highlights

Signed a strategic partnership MOU in Malaysia with Boost, a leading regional full spectrum fintech player

Launched TAZTE, an automated management system to innovate and streamline the F&B industry

Signed an MOU with iPay88, for the payment gateway system to become TGI’s exclusive partner for ZCITY and TAZTE

Launched ZCITY app campaign with the leading retail petroleum company In Malaysia

Financial Results for the Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 were approximately $20.4 million, compared to approximately $22.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to resources being allocated to membership subscriptions that generate revenues with better margins.

Gross profit was approximately $0.23 million, or gross margin of approximately 1.1%, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $0.14 million, or gross margin of approximately 0.6%, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to an increase in membership revenue with better margins.

Net loss was approximately $2.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $3.2 million second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $7.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

For fiscal year 2023, TGI continues to focus on increasing user engagement and margins. The Company expects to achieve this through releases of innovative new products and solutions, as well as executing its regional expansion plans in Southeast Asia. With a solid balance sheet and proven infrastructure, TGI is well placed to achieve its strategic priorities and further develop as a leading innovative e-commerce provider in the Southeast Asia region.

Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Sam Teo, CEO and Jaylvin Chan, CFO.

Event: Treasure Global Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-704-4453 (Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0920 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595268&tp_key=c840928367

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through March 1, 2023, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13735893. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on TGI’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.treasureglobal.co/.

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global Inc (“TGI”) is an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform providing seamless technology enabled solutions for lifestyle needs with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. On a mission to bring together the worlds of online e-commerce and offline physical retailers, TGI is developing a portfolio of leading digital platforms for use throughout Southeast Asia (“SEA”) and Japan. In June 2020, TGI launched its proprietary product, the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. In the ZCITY ecosystem, users can utilize TAZTE, a revenue generating digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop touchless management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. As of December 31, 2022, ZCITY had over 2,300,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

U.S. Investor Contact

Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

ir_us@treasuregroup.co

Malaysian Investor Contacts

ir_my@treasuregroup.co

Media Contact

Sue Chuah, Chief Marketing Officer

Treasure Global Inc

mediacontact@treasuregroup.co

TREASURE GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, June 30, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,720,614 $ 1,845,232 Accounts receivable, net 53,436 - Inventories 197,688 216,069 Other receivable and other current assets 216,915 8,780 Prepayments 530,772 203,020 Total current assets 5,719,425 2,273,101 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 347,871 337,645 Other assets, non-current 100,082 - Operating lease right-of-use asset 72,108 - Deferred offering costs - 93,536 Total other assets 520,061 431,181 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,239,486 $ 2,704,282 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) CURRENT LIABILITIES Related party loan, current portion $ 5,164 $ 4,505 Convertible notes payable, net of unamortized discounts of $0 and $717,260 as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively - 10,954,042 Convertible notes payable, related parties - 2,437,574 Loans from third parties - 1,417,647 Account payable 86,545 25,397 Account payable, related parties - 14,326 Customer deposits 107,604 73,317 Contract liability 139,864 56,757 Other payables and accrued liabilities 288,907 1,161,860 Other payables, related parties 31,393 - Amount due to related parties 332,188 2,060,088 Operating lease liability 32,320 - Income tax payables 39,445 16,445 Total current liabilities 1,063,430 18,221,958 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liability, non-current 36,674 - Related party loan, non-current portion 11,285 13,883 Senior note - 65,000 Total non-current liabilities 47,959 78,883 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,111,389 18,300,841 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Common stock, par value $0.00001; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 17,288,116 and 10,545,251 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 173 105 Additional paid-in capital 30,514,931 4,020,552 Accumulated deficit (25,400,253 ) (19,715,740 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,246 98,524 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) 5,128,097 (15,596,559 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) $ 6,239,486 $ 2,704,282





TREASURE GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Six Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 20,444,168 $ 22,362,136 $ 36,000,508 $ 42,730,654 COST OF REVENUES (20,210,159 ) (22,222,652 ) (35,729,406 ) (42,519,595 ) GROSS PROFIT 234,009 139,484 271,102 211,059 SELLING (1,266,300 ) (1,867,085 ) (2,559,330 ) (3,617,050 ) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (855,573 ) (556,812 ) (1,666,319 ) (1,065,867 ) RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (167,933 ) (124,849 ) (297,230 ) (193,222 ) STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION - (321,058 ) (439,332 ) (641,881 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (2,289,806 ) (2,869,804 ) (4,962,211 ) (5,518,020 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,055,797 ) (2,730,320 ) (4,691,109 ) (5,306,961 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Other income, net 55,187 26,217 69,512 37,149 Interest expense (55 ) (333,233 ) (41,840 ) (406,913 ) Amortization of debt discount - (121,855 ) (998,076 ) (252,007 ) TOTAL OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET 55,132 (428,871 ) (970,404 ) (621,771 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,000,665 ) (3,159,191 ) (5,661,513 ) (5,928,732 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (11,500 ) (4,800 ) (23,000 ) (8,700 ) NET LOSS (2,012,165 ) (3,163,991 ) (5,684,513 ) (5,937,432 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment 49,998 (24,537 ) (85,278 ) (37,344 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (1,962,167 ) $ (3,188,528 ) $ (5,769,791 ) $ (5,974,776 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.56 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic and diluted 17,288,116 10,545,251 15,598,984 10,543,987 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



