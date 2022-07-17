Trea's 2 HRs send Dodgers past Angels 7-1 for series sweep

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner is congratulated for his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    1/6

    Dodgers Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner is congratulated for his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner watches his two-run home run next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    2/6

    Dodgers Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner watches his two-run home run next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez waits as Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, rear, rounds third after hitting a two-run home run, his second home run of the night, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    3/6

    Dodgers Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez waits as Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, rear, rounds third after hitting a two-run home run, his second home run of the night, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, right, gets congratulations from manager Dave Roberts, center, after Muncy hit a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    4/6

    Dodgers Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, right, gets congratulations from manager Dave Roberts, center, after Muncy hit a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to first after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    5/6

    Dodgers Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to first after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reaches first on an error by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    6/6

    Dodgers Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reaches first on an error by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner is congratulated for his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner watches his two-run home run next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez waits as Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, rear, rounds third after hitting a two-run home run, his second home run of the night, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, right, gets congratulations from manager Dave Roberts, center, after Muncy hit a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to first after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reaches first on an error by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Trea Turner
    Trea Turner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Trout
    Mike Trout
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Clayton Kershaw
    Clayton Kershaw
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trea Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled into the All-Star break Saturday night with a 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels to sweep the 2022 Freeway Series.

Max Muncy hit a three-run homer moments after Turner’s two-run shot in the third inning of the Dodgers' 15th victory in 17 games. Thanks to a rare Sunday off from MLB's schedulers, it was also their final game before at least five Dodgers take the field in Chavez Ravine for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Freddie Freeman recorded his 1,000th career RBI and hit his first career homer at his childhood ballpark while the Dodgers finished another impressive first half at 60-30.

One night after Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game into the eighth inning, Julio Urías (8-6) had eight strikeouts over seven innings of five-hit ball while improving to 5-0 in his last six starts.

Brandon Marsh hit a late-inning homer to break up the Dodgers' shutout bid for the second straight night, but the Angels flopped into the break with their 12th loss in 14 games. Marsh homered in the seventh, and Shohei Ohtani had two singles for the 23rd multi-hit game of his second All-Star season.

Mike Trout was a late scratch for the Halos, missing his fourth straight game with upper back spasms. The 10-time All-Star selection was in the Angels’ lineup until about three minutes before the first pitch, and his availability for the All-Star Game is unclear.

José Suarez (1-4) yielded six runs on five hits and three walks while failing to get out of the fourth inning.

Turner warmed up for his appearance in the Midsummer Classic with a solo homer as the Dodgers' second batter, putting the Angels behind in the first inning for the fourth time on their five-game homestand. After Turner added his shot in the third, Muncy followed with his first homer in nine games.

LIGHT YEARS AWAY

The Dodgers swept all four games against the Angels this season by a combined 22-3 in a lopsided edition of the annual Freeway Series. The result was an appropriate illustration for the yawning chasm between these two organizations separated by only 35 miles.

The Dodgers are rolling toward their 10th consecutive playoff appearance with a wonderful roster and a fruitful farm system, while the incredibly top-heavy Angels will need a massive second-half turnaround to avoid their seventh straight losing season and eighth straight non-playoff campaign.

The Dodgers have won 60 games before the All-Star break for the fifth time in franchise history.

LOCAL KID MAKES GOOD

Freeman’s solo homer in the fifth also made him the 298th player in major league history to drive in 1,000 runs — and it was an undoubtedly special moment for a slugger raised in Villa Park, a mere 10 minutes from Angel Stadium. He grew up rooting for the Angels before getting drafted by Atlanta, and this two-game series was his first chance to play at the Big A since his rookie season.

Freeman isn’t on the NL All-Star team, yet he steamrolled into the break with his fifth multi-hit performance in six games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Trout said Friday night that he intended to play Saturday and in the All-Star Game. The Halos pulled him midway through Tuesday's loss to Houston because he was moving gingerly in the outfield. Trout is batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season, although he has just one multi-hit game and six total RBIs in the past three weeks.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Hosting the Giants on Thursday after hosting the All-Star festivities.

Angels: At Atlanta on Friday to begin a six-game road trip.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Dájome helps Whitecaps earn 2-2 draw with Cincinnati

    Cristian Dájome scored in the 82nd minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night. Álvaro Barreal scored in the 3rd minute to stake Cincinnati (7-7-7) to an early lead. Ryan Gauld knotted the score two minutes later for Vancouver (7-9-5). Cincinnati, which is 1-0-5 in its last six matches, took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Brandon Vázquez connected in the 23rd minute. Gauld had an assist on Dájome's equalizer. Cincinnati outshot the Whitecaps 15-11

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;