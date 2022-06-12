Some of these treadmills have a habit of starting on their own. They’ve been recalled

Treadmills should help you walk or run in place, but only when you’re ready to do so. That’s why Nautilus recalled about 7,300 of its T616 and T618 treadmills.

The exact problem, simply stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The treadmills can start on their own, posing a fall hazard to a user.”

Nautilus has 21 reports of the treadmills being self-starting, but claims no injuries.

Nautilus T616 Treadmill

This covers serial Nos. 100672PRO21140001 through 100672PRO21171980 of model T616 and 100647PRO21130111 through 100647PRO21183960 of model T618. The serial number is on the base frame of the treadmill. The model number is on the plastic shroud at the front of the walking belt.

Nautilus T618 Treadmill

Nautilus is offering repair, not refund. Customers should contact Nautilus for a free flash drive that has a software upgrade. The alert says Nautilus will ship the flash drive and instructions to customers who bought the treadmills from Nautilus.

To reach out to Nautilus about this recall, call Nautilus at 800-266-2108, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.