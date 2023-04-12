You have to tread lightly in this UK home for sale. Can you spot the missing element?

As everyone knows, there are some vital elements that one absolutely needs in order to live comfortably inside a home. Like, working bathrooms, functional closets, a running refrigerator.

But one essential thing that this Northamptonshire house is missing?

Its floors.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom United Kingdom home, which is listed for about $410,000, has absolutely no floors to even tip-toe on, and anyone visiting would really have to watch their step to avoid serious injury.

“Although in need of full refurbishment the potential to restore this home to its former beauty or to develop it further is a rare opportunity indeed,” the listing on Prime Location says. “Planning permission was granted to extend the home already. The accommodation previously comprised of an entrance hall which gave access to the ground floor W.C, kitchen/utility, lounge, dining room/study/conservatory and to the first it comprised of four bedrooms and a family bathroom.”

Features the house does have include:

It’s the perfect home for someone looking for a long-term project.

Northamptonshire is about 75 miles northwest of London.

