Trea Turner to start at shortstop for Dodgers in Game 4 despite finger injury

Jorge Castillo
·5 min read
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, right, calls off Justin Turner and catches a popup hit by the Padres' Juan Soto on Oct. 14.
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, right, calls off third baseman Justin Turner and catches a popup during Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday night. Trea Turner later suffered a finger injury, but he will play Saturday night. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers lost Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, but they avoided losing their star shortstop for Game 4 on Saturday night.

Trea Turner left Petco Park on Friday night after the Dodgers' 2-1 loss unsure whether he would play Saturday with the team facing elimination after he hurt his right ring finger sliding into first base in the eighth inning on a pickoff attempt. X-rays on the finger were negative, but his availability for Game 4 depended on the pain. He said the biggest test would be whether he could grip a bat.

On Saturday, just more than two hours before first pitch, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said an MRI exam revealed Turner suffered a Grade 2 sprain. He noted there was some concern about Turner’s status, but Turner felt ready to play after throwing and taking swings. Roberts gave Turner the option to start as the designated hitter, but he told Roberts he wanted to play shortstop.

“He would not be on the injured list,” Roberts said, “but I would say, if it was the regular season, he might take a day."

Padres reliever Robert Suarez caught Turner leaning the wrong way leading off first base with no outs in the eighth after Turner had reached on a single. Turner managed to rush back in time with a slide, but he jammed the finger. He had the finger taped and stayed in the game. He was left stranded on base.

This isn't the first time Turner has encountered finger injuries in his career. He played through a broken right index finger in 2019 and another fractured finger last season. He said Friday night that he would wear mitts on both hands on the bases if he played Saturday. He normally wears a mitt only on his left hand.

Turner jumped out to a good start this postseason, clubbing home runs in two of his first six plate appearances, but he has since scuffled. He's made two errors on defense, one in each of the last two games, and made another poor defensive play in Game 2 that was ruled a fielder's choice.

He struck out in his first two plate appearances Friday, including once in the third inning with two runners on base and one out, and popped out with a runner at third base in the fifth. He led off the eighth inning with a single, but he was left stranded as the Dodgers’ woes with runners in scoring position continued.

Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor are the Dodgers’ two other options to play shortstop. Neither, however, has started a game at shortstop this season. Hanser Alberto, who isn't on the Dodgers' NLDS roster, is the only player besides Turner to have started a game there. Alberto started two.

Lux, a shortstop through the minor leagues, has played 31 innings at shortstop in 2022. He was set to start at second base Saturday. Taylor has logged just one inning at shortstop. He was slated to be the Dodgers’ starting left fielder Saturday.

There’s a chance the Dodgers will need to find another starting shortstop for 2023 with Turner hitting free agency this winter.

The 29-year-old All-Star’s 6.3 WAR (wins above replacement) this season was tied for second among major league shortstops. His .298 batting average ranked second, his .466 slugging percentage was third, and his 27 steals were fourth. He is expected to attract suitors around the majors as one of the top talents on the market alongside fellow shortstops Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.

A loss Saturday and his career as a Dodger could be over.

Cody Bellinger benched

The Dodgers’ lineup Saturday featured one notable surprise: Cody Bellinger wasn’t in it. Despite facing right-hander Joe Musgrove, the Dodgers elected to bench Bellinger and have Trayce Thompson start in center field.

Roberts pointed to Bellinger’s poor history facing Musgrove — he’s two for 17 against him — and said the team liked Thompson and Taylor’s chances to produce better. But the decision seemed to have caught Bellinger by surprise.

“He was upset,” Roberts said. “He wanted to be in there. He expected to be in there. All year long I've played him against right-handed pitching, and he wanted to be in there. But he also said he'll be ready for whatever we need.”

The Dodgers stuck by Bellinger as their everyday center fielder for most of the regular season, even though he was one of the worst hitters in the majors for a third straight season after he won the NL most-valuable-player award in 2019. They shifted their approach in September, demoting Bellinger to a platoon player against right-handed starting pitchers.

The Dodgers followed that script in the first three games of the NLDS: Bellinger started in Game 1 and Game 2 against right-handed starters before he was benched in Game 3 opposite left-hander Blake Snell. But they changed course Saturday, illustrating a precipitous fall from MVP to bench player in three years.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Concerned about heart disease? Experts say you need to know these 5 things

    If you're worried about heart disease, here are one cardiologist's top 5 things to know, and why your age is a big factor.

  • ‘Izzy Lyon: The Unspun Truth,’ Mockumentary Comedy Set for November 4th Release

    High Octane Pictures’ “Izzy Lyon: The Unspun Truth,” an absurd mockumentary about a famous sign spinner, is set for digital release on November 4th. The film stars comedians David Koechner, Greg Proops, Phil LaMarr, Lang Parker and Kym Whitley. Following the murky life of famed sign spinner Izzy Lyon, the film picks up twenty years […]

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Tamra Judge Says She's Was Surprised by Her RHOC Return: 'I Still Don't Know Why I Was Fired'

    "Of course I wanted it!" Tamra Judge said about her return to RHOC

  • From Tom Brady's Kids to Patrick Mahomes' Daughter: Meet NFL Dads' Cutest Little Cheerleaders

    Football is a family sport — look no further than some of the NFL's biggest names for proof! Little ones flock to fields around the country to cheer on their dads, and some take their first steps on the gridiron. From kids who grew up around the league to new faces, here are some of the NFL's cutest little cheerleaders and the lucky guys they call "dad."

  • Putin says no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine

    ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation. He also repeated the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was prepared to take part.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr