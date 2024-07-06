Trea Turner homers twice, Aaron Nola gets 100th career win in Phillies' 8-6 victory over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner hit a pair of two-run home runs off Max Fried, Aaron Nola earned his 100th career victory and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 8-6 on Friday night.

The NL East-leading Phillies extended their lead over second-place Atlanta to 10 games by winning the opener of the weekend series.

Nola (10-4) retired Atlanta's first 10 batters before giving up a one-out single to Ozzie Albies in the fourth inning. Austin Riley followed with a two-run homer to center field. Albies had three hits, including a homer, and Marcell Ozuna added a three-run shot in the eighth off José Alvarado.

The Braves' three homers were not enough to overcome the power show from Turner, the shortstop who on Wednesday was voted one of Philadelphia's three National League All-Star Game starters. Third baseman Alec Bohm and first baseman Bryce Harper also were voted as starters by fans, but Harper's left hamstring strain leaves his All-Star status uncertain.

Turner hit his first homer off Fried (7-4) in the Phillies' three-run fourth. Turner's second two-run shot carried 459 feet into the left field seats in the sixth for his 16th career multi-homer game.

Nola improved to 100-75 in his career. He have up three runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Fried allowed five runs and a season-high 11 hits in six innings.

Three Atlanta errors led to two unearned runs in the Phillies’ three-run seventh.

Jeff Hoffman pitched a perfect 10th for his eighth save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Tyler Phillips' contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Manager Rob Thomson said Phillips provides depth for the bullpen, especially with rain in the forecast for the weekend. RHP Yunior Marte was optioned to Lehigh Valley and RHP Luis F. Ortiz (right elbow UCL sprain) was moved to the 60-day IL. ... DH Kyle Schwarber (left groin strain) plans to run the bases Saturday. Harper “is not far behind,” according to Thomson.

Braves: SS Orlando Arcia started after having an abscessed tooth removed, causing him to miss three games. ... OF Forrest Wall was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to clear a spot for Eli White, who was recalled and was 0-for-4 as the LF starter, striking out to end the game. OF Ramón Laureano continues to be held out with lower back soreness, leaving the team one player short of having a full healthy active roster. The Braves signed OF Eddie Rosario to a minor league deal and Rosario tripled in his debut with Gwinnett. Rosario was released by Washington on Wednesday. Rosario, 32, played with Atlanta from 2021-23 and was the MVP of the 2021 NLCS. “We know what he's capable of,” said manager Brian Snitker.

UP NEXT

Atlanta rookie Spencer Schwellenbach (1-4, 5.68 ERA) will look for his second win when he faces Philadelphia left-hander Ranger Suárez (10-2, 2.27) on Saturday night.

Charles Odum, The Associated Press