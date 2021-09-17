TRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Playing XIs for Kerala Club Championship 2021 Final Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club, September 17, 09:30 AM IST

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club:The Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) will lock horns with Masters Cricket Club (MRC) in the summit clash of the KCA Club Championship 2021 at the S. D. College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

Both sides will be facing each other for the fourth time in final match of the T20 extravaganza and for the second time in a span of two days. TRC defeated MTC by eight wickets in the Qualifier 1 match of the competition. They restricted the opponents to just 118 runs before chasing down the target comfortably under 18 overs.

However, Masters Cricket defeated Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) in the second semi-final match by four-runs on Thursday. MTC they fought back really well in the crucial game and successfully defended a total of 127 runs against the PRC.

With both sides in good form, fans can expect a mouth-watering battle between these two sides on Friday morning.

Ahead of the match between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

TRC vs MTC Telecast

The Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

TRC vs MTC Live Streaming

The Final of the KCA Club Championship 2021, between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TRC vs MTC Match Details

The Final of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Friday, September 17, at 09:30 AM IST.

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdul Bazith PA

Vice-Captain: Akhil MS

Suggested Playing XI for TRC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Raj

Batsmen: Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummel, Mohammed Shanu

All-rounders: Abhishek Mohan, Abdul Bazith PA, Akhil MS, Sijomon Joseph

Bowlers: Fazil Fanoos, S Sivaraj, Vishweshwar A Suresh

TRC vs MTC Probable XIs:

Tripunithura Cricket Club: S Sivaraj, MD Nidheesh, Akash Babu, Afrad Reshab, Muhammed Ashiq, Akhil MS, Abdul Bazith PA, Asikravi Menon (C), Mohammed Shanu, Sachin Suresh (WK), Nikhil Babu

Masters Cricket Club: Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Fazil Fanoos, Sijomon Joseph (C), Abhishek Mohan, Ananthakrishnan J, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummel, Atul Diamond Sowri, Vishnu Raj (WK), Jafar Jamal

