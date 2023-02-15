Trayecto, the largest trucking company in Mexico expands its natural gas truck fleet with Hexagon Agility’s fuel systems

Hexagon Agility
·3 min read

Costa Mesa, CA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, CA – Hexagon Agility, a world-leading provider of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG/CNG) transportation solutions, announced today that Trayecto, the largest cargo trucking company in Mexico, has ordered additional KenMex compressed natural gas (CNG) powered trucks with Hexagon Agility’s best-in-class ProCab® 175 diesel gallon equivalent (DGE) and ProRail® 30 DGE fuel systems.

Transportation is responsible for almost 20% of annual CO2 emissions globally.  Reduction in fleet emissions is urgent. Hexagon Agility’s best-in-class ProCab 175 and ProRail 30 CNG fuel systems with integrated Blue iQ® provide a driving range on par with counterpart diesel trucks, enabling Trayecto to utilize CNG, and obtain its environmental benefits, without sacrificing performance. With more than 70,000 vehicles on the road globally and over 30 years of experience, our priority has always been and remains to develop and deliver world class solutions that meet today’s day and sleeper cab operational needs.

“We are dedicated to helping our customers make the transition to clean fuels, ensuring reliability and cost savings in mission-critical fleet operations,” said Eric Bippus, Hexagon Agility’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. “Grupo Transportes Monterrey is a long-time customer of ours and we are excited to continue our partnership with Trayecto as they leverage the benefits of CNG to improve the sustainability of their fleet operations.”

Prior to this order, Trayecto had been operating over 300 CNG tractors in its fleet of 4,000 trucks throughout Latin America. Trayecto was recently formed when Alianza Trayecto, Grupo Larmex and Grupo Transportes Monterrey merged to further strategic collaboration in the transport sector. Today, ten percent of its fleet runs on CNG with commitment to further replace diesel tractors with new CNG tractors equipped with Hexagon Agility’s fuel systems.

“Our goal is to address the challenge of decarbonization and implement technologies like natural gas where it makes sense,” said Jorge Casares, CEO of Trayecto. “Hexagon Agility has been instrumental over the last decade helping Grupo Transportes Monterrey transition diesel trucks to reduce our carbon footprint with natural gas. We value our partnership and look forward to many years of delivering safe and reliable transportation throughout Latin America.”

About Trayecto

Trayecto is the biggest freight transportation company in Mexico. With more than 4,000 trucks, more than 10,000 trailers and more than 4,000 professional drivers, is a company with a high sense of safety, security and environmental care. Trayecto provides the most complete portfolio of transportation services in Mexico, including regular and specialized cargo in Mexico, USA and Canada, transporting different types of cargo, as: domestic, food grade, hazmat, gases, chemicals, beverages, intermodal (last mile and ports), controlled temperature and vehicles.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information:

Jelena Rowe, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

Telephone: +1 310 872 0535 │ jelena.rowe@hexagonagility.com

CONTACT: Jelena Rowe Hexagon Agility 3108720535 jelena.rowe@hexagonagility.com


Latest Stories

  • A couple took an electric car on a 1,500 mile road trip. They had to stop 12 times and forgo heat due to their range anxiety.

    While they were never afraid of getting stranded, they said the trip required more planning with their Kia EV6 than it would have with a traditional car.

  • United Airlines flight from Maui took a steep dive, was 775 feet from Pacific Ocean, flight data shows

    A United Airlines flight from Maui for San Francisco took a steep dive shortly after takeoff, coming close to the Pacific Ocean.

  • Winter and spring do battle in Ontario with snow for some, 15°C for others

    From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.

  • What’s up with this winter so far, Canada? We have the answer

    There are three major reasons for the lacklustre winter thus far, especially Eastern Canada.

  • AI Just Flew an F-16 for 17 Hours. This Could Change Everything.

    Artificial intelligence software flew the VISTA X-62A for more than 17 hours, marking the first time AI operated a tactical aircraft.

  • Fort Worth officer who jumped off bridge suffered many broken bones. Here’s how to help

    The injured officer underwent surgery and was in the ICU.

  • Men charged after Edmonton police recover stolen vehicles bound for export

    EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say five men face charges in an auto theft ring where high-end trucks and SUVs were allegedly stolen for export overseas. Investigators began looking into a series of 14 auto thefts in late November of Dodge Ram TRX pickup trucks, Durangos and Jeeps valued at close to $1,680,000. Police say two of the stolen trucks were recovered from a shipping container in the city's west end, and four others were intercepted and recovered with the help of Canada Border Services A

  • 3 dead, 1 critically injured in Highway 427 crash

    Three people are dead and one person is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a crash on the Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West on Monday night. In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police said all four people in the vehicle have been identified. They were living in Toronto on study permits from Bangladesh. OPP said a woman and man, both 20, and a 17-year-old boy died in the crash. The injured driver, a 21-year-old man, remains in critical condition. The families have

  • Electric cars need less service — but they could cost you more

    One estimate says EVs have $1,712 in repair costs over a 5-year period, higher than the $1,695 in repair costs for drivers of gas-powered vehicles.

  • Israel’s New Environment Minister Shouted Off Stage At Climate Summit: ‘Shame!’

    The incident came a day after massive protests against the new far-right government gripped Jerusalem.

  • Hyundai, Kia offer software upgrade to 8.3 million U.S. vehicles to prevent thefts

    Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp will offer software upgrades to 8.3 million U.S. vehicles to help curb increasing car thefts using a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels, the Korean automakers said on Tuesday. TikTok videos showing how to steal cars made from 2015 to 2019 without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices has spread nationwide. The free upgrade will be offered for 3.8 million Hyundai and 4.5 million Kia vehicles in the United States, the automakers and NHTSA said.

  • ARC's small nuclear reactors won't fill electricity gap left by Belledune

    One of the companies planning to build small modular nuclear reactors in New Brunswick says its technology won't be enough to replace all the electricity N.B. Power is now generating with coal. The provincial government has touted SMRs as a key element of its climate action plan to shift away from generation that emits greenhouse gases warming the atmosphere. "Our mission is to protect the planet with clean energy," ARC Clean Energy CEO Bill Labbe told MLAs on the legislature's standing committe

  • Here comes another stupid Net Zero tax: the ‘hydrogen levy’

    Electric cars don’t have nearly enough charging points. There is hardly a place to store the electricity when a gale is blowing through the wind farms. There aren’t enough engineers to install all the heat pumps the targets demand – and even if there were there probably wouldn’t be enough power to keep them all running.

  • How Erdogan turned Turkey into a disaster zone

    Emine Filoglu still vividly remembers waking at three o’clock in the morning, aged 13, as a huge earthquake rocked her family’s apartment building in Istanbul.

  • 2 dead in crashes in Moncton, Dieppe, RCMP say

    A 72-year-old pedestrian and a 20-year-old driver have died in separate crashes in the Moncton area, police say. Last Wednesday, a vehicle collided with a 72-year-old man on the corner of Mountain Road and Winter Avenue in Moncton, an RCMP news release said. The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries the next day, RCMP said. The driver was not injured. The release said an autopsy is being conducted, and the investigation is continuing. The release does not say if the driver was

  • Winter storm blasts parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland

    An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.

  • 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Romania, 2nd in 2 days

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.

  • Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed

    Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.

  • Lava Erupts From Kilauea Crater Amid Orange Warning

    Lava erupted from a crater on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on February 12 as volcanic activity picked up, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Footage released by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii’s Big Island shows the molten rock splashing from Halemaumau crater, located at the summit of Kilauea. According to the post, a cone-shaped vent collapsed early Sunday morning and created a “robust spillway” of molten rock.The current eruption posed no threat and occurred in a closed area of the park, the USGS said, but officials warned of potential air hazards and would continue to monitor the volcano’s activity. Credit: Hawaii Volcanoes NPS via Storyful

  • Man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing at speeding car is fighting for his life, police say

    A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say. The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life and the attack has stunned the small community where he lives. Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg, west of Newmarket. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a