Travolta in Morrisons, Reynolds’ Welsh and more uplifting 2022 celebrity stories

Lily Ford, PA
·5 min read

The news cycle in 2022 may have been one dominated by war, political turmoil and financial crisis, but flashes of joy often peeked through thanks to the world of show business.

From John Travolta’s “mooch around the biscuits” in Morrisons to deaf actor Troy Kotsur making Oscars history, here are the year’s lighter moments in celebrity news.

– Sir Rod Stewart picks up a shovel and fills in potholes near his home

The 77-year-old veteran rock star took it upon himself to make his local roads safer in March, sharing videos to his Instagram of him and a team shovelling gravel from a lorry into a large number of potholes in Harlow, Essex.

A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

He said he had decided to take matters into his own hands after an ambulance had a burst tyre and other cars were “bashing their cars up” due to the damaged road.

Sir Rod captioned his post: “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!”

– Troy Kotsur becomes the first deaf male performer to win an Oscar

The Oscars in late March became a talking point for a myriad of reasons, but Kotsur triumped as a symbol of possibility for the disabled community.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Troy Kotsur shows off his history-making Oscar for best supporting actor in Coda (Doug Peters/PA)

He dedicated his best supporting actor award, for the film Coda, to “the deaf community, the Coda community and the disabled community”, adding: “This is our moment,” in his speech.

– Morrisons shoppers thrilled to catch John Travolta ‘mooching around the biscuits’

While grocery shopping can often prove a mundane task, it was certainly the opposite for those who happened upon the Morrisons in Fakenham, Norfolk, in April.

They were stunned by the sight of Grease star John Travolta, believed to be filming a short movie nearby, “mooching around the digestive biscuits”.

“He was so approachable and friendly so, when he came and stood next to me at the end of the checkout, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to talk to him,” witness Sam Frary told the PA news agency at the time.

Sam Frary and John Travolta
Sam Frary said she apologised for interrupting Travolta’s day in ‘good old Fakenham’ (Sam Frary/PA)

“Never in a million years did I think that I’d be sharing the biscuit aisle with an A-list Hollywood star.”

– The Rolling Stones invite Ukrainian choir to perform on stage in Vienna

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, celebrities stepped up to show their solidarity with Ukrainians.

Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – joined by Steve Jordan on drums – performed the anthem You Can’t Always Get What You Want with 14 members from two Ukrainian choirs in Vienna in July, performing to an audience of 56,000 from Ernst Happel Stadium.

A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones)

– Ewan McGregor delights die-hard Star Wars fan, 9, with surprise message

Nine-year-old Callum Martin, from Lossiemouth in Moray, was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism at the age of five.

But Callum got a huge surprise when he received a personalised message from his hero Ewan McGregor during his appearance on the STV Children’s Appeal tele-fundraiser in November to discuss the work of Outfit Moray, a charity the youngster is involved with.

McGregor appeared on a screen and told Callum: “I just wanted to say I’ve heard so much about you, and how brilliantly you’re doing with your activities at Outfit Moray.

Ewan McGregor surprise for Callum Martin
McGregor, famed for his role as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, surprised nine-year-old Callum (STV/PA)

“I think you’re brilliant, keep up the good work, and may the force be with you.”

A delighted Callum replied: “May the force be with you too.”

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds show off Welsh language skills

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C in November for promoting the country and its language.

The actors, who are co-chairmen of Welsh football team Wrexham FC, were given the Dragon Award at a star-studded Wales To The World event in New York.

Wrexham v Grimsby Town – Vanarama National League – Semi Final – The Racecourse Ground
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney have been praised for their work promoting Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The duo even treated the audience to a glimpse at their Welsh language skills when McElhenney, 45, asked Reynolds: “Do you want to want to try some Welsh, Ryan?”

Reynolds responded: “How about this? Cymru am byth!”

The phrase means Wales forever or long live Wales.

– Double trouble as celebrity Brian Coxes get caught on the hop at hotel

Later in the year, Scottish actor Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on Succession, and Professor Brian Cox, the former musician turned physics professor who found fame presenting the BBC’s Wonders Of The Solar System, were both staying at the same London hotel ahead of an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

But the pair found themselves struggling to check into a hotel due to the computer system not allowing a duplicate.

Good Omens premiere – London
Brian Cox the actor (pictured) and Professor Brian Cox the physicist got into a mix-up when checking into the same hotel in November (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Sometimes sharing a name can be a bit confusing,” the 76-year-old actor told Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt.

“(Prof) Brian arrived at the hotel and (they) said there are two Brian Coxes, so you’ve got two rooms,” he continued.

“And he said, ‘no no, there’s only one, but I think there might be another Brian Cox’, and the hotel said to Brian, ‘we can’t have two Brian Coxes’.”

To which Prof Cox, 54, added: “They wouldn’t check me in!”

– Stormzy launches diversity in football initiative with Adidas

In what became a big month for celebrity causes, November also brought the launch of #Merky FC from Stormzy, aimed at addressing the lack of diversity in positions such as team managers, coaches and behind the scenes by providing access to multi-year, paid professional placements.

Stormzy specials at BBC
Stormzy launched #Merky FC in November to combat diversity issues in football (BBC/Michael Leckie)

The programme will be available to young people of black heritage aged 18 to 24 and will kick off from January 2023, thanks to the 29-year-old grime star.

Latest Stories

  • Lake-Effect Snow Hits Parts of Upstate New York

    A heavy band of lake-effect snow swept across parts of upstate New York on Sunday, December 25.This footage was captured by Marissa Egloff, who said it was filmed in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.The National Weather Service said 15 inches of snow was recorded in Orchard Park. Credit: Marissa Egloff via Storyful

  • Dead bodies litter Mount Everest because it's so dangerous and expensive to get them down

    Most of the corpses that fall on Everest still litter the mountain today, because it's a dangerous and life-threatening task to get those bodies down.

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and the Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 Sunday for their second victory since mid-October. Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 yards in another standout performance for his second win in three starts with the Rams (5-10), who produced the best game of their dismal season on Christmas. Rookie Cobie Durant returned his second interception 85 yards fo

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Karlsson has goal and 3 assists, Sharks beat Wild 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists and the San Jose Sharks beat Minnesota 5-2 on Thursday night to snap the Wild's six-game winning streak. Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine games. Noah Gregor, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Oscar Lindblom also scored for San Jose, and James Reimer made 24 saves. Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves. Wild forward Mason