Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Has Left at Least 8 Dead and Dozens More Injured

Chaos erupted during a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night. Multiple outlets have reported that at least eight people died and dozens more were injured after concertgoers began rushing toward the front of the stage.

During a press conference the next morning, Houston's fire chief Samuel Peña provided additional details regarding the "mass casualty incident." Peña explained that at approximately 9:00 p.m. a surge of people pushing forward "caused some panic and it started causing some injuries." He added, "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

Travis Scott

"The Houston Fire Department transported at the start of the mass casualty incident when it was triggered … at around 9:38 p.m. this evening, after that time we transported 17 patients to the hospitals. Twelve of those patients were transported by Houston Fire Department ambulances, five were transported by Harris County emergency services, 11 of those that were transported were in cardiac arrest," Peña continued. "We won't know the cause of death of the eight that are confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation, but we are in the process, the Houston Police Department is sending units out to the hospitals to identify these patients, these fatalities."

Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall both attended last night's concert, but according to a source, they were not harmed. "Everyone is shocked and upset," the insider told People. "Kylie and Kendall were in the audience, but they are not injured."

In a statement posted on Instagram, concert organizers said that they were "supporting local officials however we can" and that the second day of the festival was canceled. "Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones," the post read, before thanking the Houston Police and Fire Departments and NRG Park for their response and support.

Scott and Jenner have yet to publicly respond to the tragedy.