Travis Scott Sets a New Record on SNKRS

In a fiscal 2023 recent first-quarter earnings call, Nike CEO John Donahoe confirms what we all know — Travis Scott's Air Jordans are some of the most impossible sneakers to acquire. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Reverse Mocha" was a record-breaker, amassing 3.8 million entries on the SNKRS app.

While the number no doubt includes bots and illegal entries, it comes as no surprise as the Cactus Jack website 2.4 million entries in thirty minutes alone.

Travis Scott and the team behind his releases deserve their flowers for their work, but these staggering numbers cast a shadow on the women's exclusives set to release later this year. It's looking like resale or nothin'.

In other footwear news, here's everything happening at Converse right now.