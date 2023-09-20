Travis Scott Questioned in Connection to Astroworld Festival Lawsuits: He 'Is Fully Cooperating,' Rep Says

2021's Astroworld Festival left ten dead and thousands injured

Travis Scott was questioned for several hours on Monday over hundreds of lawsuits that were filed against him after 2021's Astroworld festival, which left 10 dead and thousands injured.

The deposition, which lasted eight hours, took place in Houston, Texas, The Associated Press reported. This marked the first time Scott, 32, has been questioned by lawyers over the festival.

Scott's rep Ted Anastasiou told the outlet: "Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure. What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department."

He added, "Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, Utopia, and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities.”

Scott's rep had no additional comment.

In June, a Texas grand jury convened to decide if Scott and others who helped plan the event should be charged. No criminal charges were pursued.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Scott’s attorney Kent Schaffer said, "Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the AstroWorld tragedy."

"This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors - not performers," he said. "While waiting patiently for the District Attorney’s decision to not file charges, Travis Scott has been inaccurately and wrongly singled out, despite stopping the show three separate times and being unaware of the events as they were unfolding. Now that this chapter is closed, we hope for the government efforts to focus on what is most important - stopping future heartbreaking tragedies like Astroworld from ever occurring again."

A rep for Scott did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’S request for comment.

On Nov. 5, 2021, over 50,000 fans gathered to attend Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston. As Scott's set began, many of the attendees attempted to rush the stage causing countless people to lose consciousness or be trampled.

After the incident, Scott, in a statement on Twitter, now known as X, said his "prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life," he said. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Scott also thanked Houston Police and Fire as well as NRG Park, where the festival was held, "for their immediate response and support" during the incident.

In his first interview after the tragedy in December 2021, Scott said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began. He also said he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.

Authorities said all 10 victims died of accidental "compression asphyxia," according to a report from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences obtained by PEOPLE.

The victims of the tragedy were Axel Acosta, Danish Baig, 27, Rodolfo "Rudy" Peña, 23, Madison Dubiski, 23, Franco Patiño, 21, Jacob Jurinek, 20, John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Bharti Shahan, 22, and Ezra Blount, 9.

