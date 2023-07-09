Travis Scott Plots Show at Pyramids of Giza, Promotes ‘Utopia Packs’

Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2 - Credit: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Travis Scott is getting ready to drop his upcoming album, Utopia, the follow-up to Astroworld that has been in the works for nearly three years and teased last month with billboards in Los Angeles, as HipHopDX notes. On Sunday, the rapper further teased its arrival along with a show that will livestream from Egypt, per the rapper’s announcement on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Travis Scott wrote, “UTOPIA LIVE AT THE PYRAMIDS TICKETS AND UTOPIA PACK On TRAVISSCOTT.COM,” captioning artwork indicating a livestream would take place on July 28 from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. It also reads: “Utopia is wherever you are.” Tickets are currently available on his website, where several tiers have already sold out at press time.

As for the release date of Utopia, it has not been officially announced, but one of the billboards teasing the album’s arrival in Los Angeles featured a combination lock with the numbers “07211,” which has led some to speculate that July 21 is the potential drop date. In May, Scott previewed Utopia for Houston Astros players. His website offers various “Utopia Packs” that include the album, but it does not indicate when the album will arrive, only that the packs will be sent within a week of when the album is released.

Last month, a grand jury in Houston determined that Scott and several of the workers and organizers behind Astroworld would not face criminal charges following the crowd rush that killed 10 people in 2021. Scott performed for the first time since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy last spring and has since performed several shows, including being selected as a headliner at Rolling Loud LA, Miami, and Day N Vegas 2022 (which was canceled). He’s scheduled to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival in September in Las Vegas. Live Nation and Scott are currently litigating over 4,900 lawsuits surrounding the festival chaos.

