Travis Scott and McDonald’s collab on meal deal and merch drop

Travis Scott, AKA Cactus Jack, dropped a new collab with Mickey D’s. Not only is there a McDonald’s combo, aptly named the “Travis Scott Meal” for $6, but there’s also a ton of dope merch too.

The Cactus Jack special features a Quarter Pounder with cheese, lettuce, pickles, mustard and bacon, medium fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite with extra ice. After you pick up your meal, you’ll want to check out some of the new gear at TravisScott.com.

There are dozens of t-shirt options, including one with a squad of McNuggets, a ’90s-style tee with the Cactus Jack and McDonald’s logos and another featuring the rapper’s cartoon avatar.

But if t-shirts aren’t you’re thing, there’s a $45 vintage metal lunch box, a $90 McNugget body pillow and a $250 golden arches rug. And that still barely scratches the surface of what’s available to fans from the 28-year-old “Sicko Mode” artist.

The collaboration is a big one for the platinum “Astroworld” rapper marking the first time since 1992 that a celebrity name has been featured on the McDonald’s menu. The last celeb with the honor is none other than Michael Jordan.

While the two cultural powerhouses have not announced the details, they are “exploring opportunities” to support charitable organizations, according to a press release.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Travis Scott. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

The Travis Scott Meal will be available at all U.S. McDonald’s stores from September 8 until October 4.

