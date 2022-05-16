Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Hit First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Son at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Sunday night was family night for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

The superstar couple hit the red carpet with their 4-year-old daughter Stormi for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, where Scott, 31, is set to perform.

Jenner, 24, wowed in a silver fitted column gown, her hair in a slicked updo, while her beau wore a brown suit and white sneakers with green shoelaces.

The trio's appearance came hours after Jenner shared a snapshot of herself and Stormi on a plane, writing in the caption, "Gorgeous gorgeous girls."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED: Billboard Music Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Night

Scott's live performance at Sunday's show will mark his second (and first televised) since the tragedy that took place at his music festival Astroworld in November 2021, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured. The incident has largely kept him out of the public eye.

In an Instagram video shared by Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, Diddy, 52, said he was responsible for getting Scott the gig.

"This just in," Diddy said in the video. "For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request; I made a demand. I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I'm executive producing, he has to perform,' and NBC said, 'Yes.' It's going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing … now that's love."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Check out PEOPLE's full Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

During an interview with REVOLT Black News that week, Diddy — who is hosting the award show — preached forgiveness for Scott.

"There will be no canceling on my watch," he said. "Love is about forgiveness … so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It's going to be a great night."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Have Changed Baby Wolf's Name

Jenner and Scott, meanwhile, were first romantically linked at Coachella in April 2017 and welcomed a baby boy this February, after first welcoming Stormi in February 2018.

The Kardashians star marked her partner's 31st birthday last month with a photo of the couple in a sweet embrace on her Instagram Story, accompanied with a tribute to the nine-time Grammy Award nominee.

"Happy birthday my love my best friend," Jenner wrote with the photo. "The most special person and father to our babies."

Scott's birthday came shortly after he was announced as a headliner for Primavera Sound's upcoming festivals in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile alongside artists including Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Björk.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are airing live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.