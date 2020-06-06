Travis Scott is 'hopeful' he and Kylie Jenner will get back together

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

Travis Scott is reportedly 'hopeful' he will work things out with ex Kylie Jenner.

The former couple split in October 2019 after two years together.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It appears isolating together has seemingly worked wonders for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. The former have been staying in touch and hanging out in recent months - and the rapper is now "hopeful" the pair will get back together post lockdown.

According to US Weekly, Kylie, 22, and Travis , 28, “aren’t back together” at the moment, but "he is still hopeful that there’s a chance that they’ll reconcile.” The insider added, “They stay in touch and hang out.”

It wouldn't be completely out of the question to assume the pair have reunited, having spent the majority of lockdown together in Palm Springs whilst co-parenting two-year-old daughter Stormi.



The two have left fan slightly in the dark about their relationship status in recent months. Despite splitting in October 2019, they have continued to leave thirsty comments on each other's Instagram account, and Travis even said he would always love Kylie during an interview earlier this year.

Kylie then revealed on her Instagram Stories that she and Travis were self isolating together, with a number of Boomarangs using the blue eyes filter.

The couple began dating in 2017 after the makeup mogul split from ex Tyga. Later that year, sources confirmed that they were expecting their daughter Stormi.

However, they broke up in October 2019, and at the time, a source said they were "both single" and were "walking away from their relationship". Then in April, another insider revealed the pair could get back together.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work."

Story continues

These two just love keeping us guessing.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like