Travis Scott denies he cheated on girlfriend Kylie Jenner with Instagram model Rojean Kar

Travis Scott has once again denied allegations he cheated on Kylie Jenner (Getty Images)

Travis Scott has flatly denied allegations he cheated on partner Kylie Jenner as he became locked in an online war of words with ex Rojean Kar.

Instagram model Kar, 27, previously denied claims three years ago that the Sicko Mode rapper had gone behind Jenner’s back with her. However, she has now added fuel to the fire by claiming she spent Valentine’s Day with Scott.

She shared a video of him on Instagram on the set of a shoot, leading to speculation that the pair had met up.

Attempting to set the record straight, Scott - who has two children with Jenner - wrote on his Instagram account: “It’s a lot of weird s*** going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Kar then posted a video on her Instagram Stories that accused Travis of cheating on Jenner “every single f****** night”.

Travis Scott has two children with Kylie Jenner, including daughter Stormi (pictured) (Getty Images for The New School)

She said: “Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f****** everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, Sir.

“This Valentine’s Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’

“Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on.

“You cheat on that b***h every single f****** night. The whole f****** city sees it.”

Hitting back, Scott posted an image which was dated February 14 of a Valentine’s Day-themed dinner table, adding the words: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Kar then claimed to be directing at Scott’s shoot and, in response to supposed comments claiming the pair must be romantically involved, she alleged in a now-deleted comment: “I didn’t even realise he was there. Yall need to stop perpetuating this s***.”

Scott and Jenner were first linked in April 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

They split in October 2019, but later reconciled.

Jenner gave birth to their second child, a son - whose name they have yet to disclose - in February of this year.