Travis Scott Delivers First Major Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy

LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Travis Scott performs on stage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Travis Scott hit the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday for his second live performance this year. The 31-year-old rapper performed "Mafia" and "Lost Forever." The set he used resembled an icy tundra, and he and his backup dancers all wore white outfits with fur accessories. He was joined on stage by Jazzelle. Scott didn't censor himself during the performance, making the network bleep out his words instead. Watch the video ahead.

Scott attended the ceremony with Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. The event also marked Scott's first award show appearance since the fatal Astroworld tragedy that occurred in November 2021.

Last weekend, Scott performed in Miami ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, marking his first performance since the events at Astroworld. Overall, he's kept a low profile since speaking out about the festival in his candid December 2021 interview with "The Breakfast Club"'s Charlamagne Tha God, which took place a month after the music festival. Scott and Live Nation are being sued over the events.

Scott recently welcomed his second child with Jenner - a baby boy whose new name has yet to be revealed. Scott and Jenner are reportedly still in the process of legally changing their son's name, but Jenner told USA Today the pair would share an update when they have an official name.

