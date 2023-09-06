Travis Scott attends same Beyonce show where Kylie Jenner confirms Timothee Chalamet romance

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split in January (Getty)

Travis Scott was spotted at the same Beyoncé concert where his ex Kylie Jenner publicly confirmed her romance with Timothée Chalamet.

The rapper, 32, joined other A-list celebrities such as Zendaya, Tom Holland and Kelly Rowland at the hitmaker’s 42nd birthday concert in Los Angeles as part of her Renaissance Tour.

In fan footage shared on Twitter hours after the show, Scott could be seen walking with his entourage along the main floor of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, much to the crowd’s excitement.

The video, posted by Twitter account 21metgala, showed the dad-of-two clad in an all black look, before he was spotted on Swizz Beatz’s Instagram Story standing near Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble, Lil Durk, and also Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z.

Travis Scott at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/1w1nk9XmQO — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 5, 2023

Scott and Jenner’s split was confirmed earlier this year in January following a five-year on-off romance. The couple share two kids together, Stormi, five, and Aire, one.

While the rapper walked through the crowd, Jenner was seen in a separate VIP section, kissing and cuddling Chalamet throughout Queen Bey’s show.

After the footage emerged showing Scott in attendance, fans took to social media to weigh in on the near miss between the exes.

One penned under the footage: “i wonder what he did when he saw Kylie and Timothee”.

“I just know he was sick seeing Timothee and Kylie,” another claimed. A third commented: “No wonder why Kris Jenner forced Kylie Jenner & Timothee to make out,” alongside a laughing face emoji.

Elsewhere in the venue, Jenner and Chalamet were seen packing on the PDA while listening to Queen Bey playing her hits.

In a clip that has been widely shared on social media, the Call Me By Your Name actor, 27, was seen chatting to the make-up mogul, 25, in a raised area, while appearing to smoke a cigarette.

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner all cozied up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SRK5RdqkGm — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) September 5, 2023

Chalamet was then seen very casually moving his arm around her as they chat and her sister, Kendall Jenner, joins them.

Later, they were also seen sharing a kiss, with Jenner wrapping her arms around the Dune 2 actor in footage obtained by TMZ.

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April via celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, which suggested they have been quietly dating since January after meeting at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show.

Entertainment Tonight then cited an unnamed “source” who claimed the two were enjoying spending time with one another, but were “keeping things casual”.

In the wake of the report, Jenner’s blacked-out Range Rover was then seen arriving at the home of Chalamet further fuelling speculation.

Chalamet snapped up the $11 million Beverley Hills property last year. It is about an hour away from Jenner’s $36.5 million pad in Holmby Hills estate.

While Jenner’s car was spotted at the Dune star’s house, their joint appearance at Beyoncé’s tour marks the first time they’ve actually been seen together.