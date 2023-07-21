Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti at Rolling Loud festival in Miami: How to watch

The massive rap festival Rolling Loud Miami, headlined by Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, is coming straight to your TV or smart device this weekend.

You can watch and listen to the festival, which takes place at Hard Rock Stadium, starting at 4 p.m. EDT Friday, and again at that starting time Saturday and Sunday. On the festival's bill are more than 120 rap and hip-hop artists, plus pop singer-songwriter PinkPantheress, hardcore punk band Turnstile, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Anuel AA and Dominican dembow musician El Alfa. Musicians will be performing on four stages.

Rolling Loud festival livestream: How to watch online

You can watch or listen to the Rolling Loud festival starting at 4 p.m. EDT Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Amazon Prime Video , the Amazon Music app, and the Rolling Loud Twitch channel.

July 18, 2022: Travis Scott performs onstage during the ÒPlayers PartyÓ co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA, and Fanatics at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California.

Who's playing Rolling Loud festival?

Dozens of artists are scheduled to perform each day of the festival. Here is a sampling of performers hitting the four stages.

Friday, July 21 : Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Ice Spice, Pinkpantheress, Kodak Black and Anuel AA

Saturday, July 22: Travis Scott, Trippie Redd, City Girls, Nav, Glorilla, Coi Leray, Sheck Wes, Chief Keef, Ski Mask the Slump God, Central Cee, 21 Savage and El Alfa

Sunday, July 23: A$AP Rocky, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Offset, Turnstile, Lil Tjay, Latto, DJ Five Venoms & Friends, Lil Uzi Vert

For full roster and the most up-to-date set times, go to the Rolling Loud website.

June 21, 2023: A$AP Rocky performs at an evening of music hosted by Spotify with star-studded performances with Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Disclosure during Cannes Lions 2023 in Cannes, France.

