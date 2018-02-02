Travis scores 24 to lead Stanford past the Beavers, 80-71

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Reid Travis contributed most of his offense in the first half. He did enough in the second half to keep Stanford in control.

Travis scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed six of his nine rebounds in the second, helping Stanford beat Oregon State 80-71 on Thursday night.

''In the first half we were flying around, getting stops,'' Travis said. ''In the second half we were watching the score too much and waiting for the game to end.''

Dorian Pickens, who finished the game with 999 career points, added 15 for the Cardinal (12-11, 6-4 Pac-12), who ended a three-game losing streak. Daejon Davis added 12 points and seven assists.

''This last week has been tough on us,'' Pickens said. ''We're glad to get the win.''

Drew Eubanks scored 19 points to lead the Beavers (11-10, 3-6 Pac-12), who lost their third straight and five of six overall. Tres Tinkle added 18 and both Stephen Thompson Jr. and Ethan Thompson scored 10.

Eubanks converted a 3-point play in the final eight minutes to pull Oregon State within six points at 64-58 but that was as close as the Beavers got.

''I told them that our key in the second half was to defend with a lot more passion and we would cut into this lead,'' Beavers' coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''It was almost prophetic.''

Travis scored nine points in the first three minutes and Stanford scored the first 12 points of the game. He made 10 of his first 12 shots.

''We had a lot of good looks,'' Stanford coach Jarod Haase said. ''We were pretty efficient.''

Isaac White hit a layup with 9:27 remaining in the first half to give the Cardinal their largest lead at 27-7.

''We didn't guard Travis like we were supposed to,'' Tinkle said. ''He had a huge first half.''

Thompson, Jr. hit a 3-pointer three minutes later to pull the Beavers within 30-18, though Stanford held a double-digit advantage most of the game.