Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.125

Travis Perkins plc's (LON:TPK) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.125 per share on 10th of November. This makes the dividend yield 4.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Travis Perkins' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Travis Perkins was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.28 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.39. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Travis Perkins has impressed us by growing EPS at 48% per year over the past five years. Travis Perkins is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Travis Perkins' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Travis Perkins might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Travis Perkins that you should be aware of before investing.

