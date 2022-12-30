Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

  • Florida State place-kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) watches his field goal against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    1/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Florida State place-kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) watches his field goal against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) rushes as Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) defends during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    2/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) rushes as Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) defends during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, right, argues for a call with head linesman Stephen Ray after a play during the first half of the team's Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    3/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, right, argues for a call with head linesman Stephen Ray after a play during the first half of the team's Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    4/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    5/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Florida State coach Mike Norvell, right, applauds after a successful 2-point conversion during the first half of the team's Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    6/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Florida State coach Mike Norvell, right, applauds after a successful 2-point conversion during the first half of the team's Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    7/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone next to Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent (27) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    8/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone next to Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent (27) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) leaps over Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune to score a touchdown during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    9/9

    Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

    Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) leaps over Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune to score a touchdown during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Florida State place-kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) watches his field goal against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) rushes as Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) defends during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, right, argues for a call with head linesman Stephen Ray after a play during the first half of the team's Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State tight end Camren McDonald (87) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Florida State coach Mike Norvell, right, applauds after a successful 2-point conversion during the first half of the team's Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone next to Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent (27) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) leaps over Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune to score a touchdown during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
·3 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Jordan Travis threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns and No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma 35-32 on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Johnny Wilson made a one-handed grab for a 58-yard gain to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left. The Seminoles (10-3) held on, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Sooners' comeback bid.

Jovante Barnes tied it at 32 for Oklahoma (6-7) with 3:37 left on a 12-yard run. That was after Travis fired a 17-yard pass to tight end Markeston Douglas in the end zone to put the Seminoles up 32-25 midway through the fourth. The Seminoles had gotten the ball off an Oklahoma fumble.

Treshaun Ward's 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter gave the Seminoles an 18-17 lead - their first advantage since leading 3-0 in the opening quarter. Travis converted two third downs to guide Florida's State 94 yards on the 15-play drive.

The Sooners went up 25-18 with 13:22 left on 25-yard run by freshman Gavin Sawchuk and a successful 2-point conversion.

Florida State needed just two minutes to go 75 yards to tie it at 25, with Ward taking the ball 38 yards into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

Florida State won its first bowl since the 2017 season, and its first under coach Mike Norvell.

Travis, who has already announced his intention to return to the team for the 2023 season, became the 11th player in program history to pass for 3,000-plus yards in a season.

Treshaun Ward had 81 yards on 10 carries for Florida State, and Wilson had a season-high 202 yards on eight catches.

The Seminoles won their final five games of the regular season, scoring at least 38 points in all of them. Florida State was 5-3 in conference play with its first winning season since 2017, which also was Jimbo Fisher's last year coaching the team before taking the head coaching job at Texas A&M.

Oklahoma, making its 24th straight bowl appearance, lost its first bowl game since the 2019 season.

It was a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the storied program that is looking to establish its post-Lincoln Riley identity after he took Southern California's coaching job after last season.

Oklahoma won its first three games but lost three of its final four, missing the Big 12 title game for the second straight season.

Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, completed 14 of 24 passes for 243 yards and one TD. He also had a rushing score in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles were successful in getting pressure on Brooks in passing situations, recording six sacks.

Oklahoma: Despite missing four starting offensive linemen, the Sooners had 253 total yards of rushing.

---

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo

  • Despite losing streak, Bears see foundation taking shape

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future. “Like I’ve been saying all year, no matter what’s happened the week before, everybody comes in the same, with the same energy,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “The coaches do a great job staying on us, staying

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had trailed from the opening bucket when the crowd erupted at the sight of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video boards late in the first half. Nowitzki's old team joined the celebration soon enough on the day of his statue unveiling. Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday. Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a care