Travis Kelce's Outfit at Sunday's Game Was Yet Another Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Taylor Swift wasn't at Sunday's game between the Chiefs and the Vikings, but she was there in spirit—or at least her velvet curtains were. In case you missed it, Travis Kelce chose to arrive at the game looking like this:

A look that immediately brought back memories of Taylor Swift's Midnights Mayhem TikTok series due to those plush velvet pants:

And Twitter wasted no time doing its thing:

not travis wearing taylor’s curtains 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kJw5S7T3VI — maddux ♡ (@reptrackeleven) October 8, 2023

I mean, chances that this is intentionally Travis paying homage to Taylor? 10/10. Especially since he has a track record of dressing on theme now that they're dating, like when he stepped out in this:

ANYWAY, as for why Taylor wasn't at Sunday's game, the verdict is still out. But it could have something to do with how unbelievably thirsty the NFL has been—to the point where even Travis called them out. As he put it on his New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce, "I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think...they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."

(Note: The NFL has zero regrets and told People in part that "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

