Travis Kelce's Mom Regrets The Way She Handled A Taylor Swift Question

Travis Kelce’s mom has regrets about the way she previously handled a question on Taylor Swift.

In a Monday profile of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Donna Kelce felt her comments had come off the wrong way during a recent appearance on the “Today” show, where she discussed her son’s relationship with the singer.

Donna Kelce was “trying not to sound too enthusiastic” but ended up seeming “underwhelmed,” according to the WSJ. Travis Kelce called his mother shortly after the “Today” interview to reassure her that she handled the questioning well, the publication added.

Now speaking more openly about her son’s relationship, Donna Kelce told the WSJ that the Chiefs player is happy.

“He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” she said. “God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Taylor Swift (left) and Donna Kelce appear at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 12 in Kansas City, Missouri.

During her appearance on “Today” last month, Donna Kelce played coy when asked about meeting Swift, weeks after she was photographed with the pop star at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna Kelce said about her son’s budding romance at the time.

When asked what it was like watching some of her son’s football games with Swift, Donna Kelce responded, “It was OK.”

Donna Kelce, who is also mom to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has since seemed to have a bit of fun with the media frenzy surrounding her son’s relationship with Swift.

Last week, she shared a meme on social media that poked fun at both of her sons with a throwback photo of the brothers from their college football days.

“One of these guys is a finalist for Sexiest Man Alive and the other is dating Taylor Swift,” the meme read, referencing Jason Kelce’s recent consideration for People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. “There’s still hope for you.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s WSJ profile, Travis Kelce praised Swift, calling her “hilarious” and “a genius.”

“I’ve never been a man of words,” he told the publication. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

