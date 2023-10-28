Travis Kelce's latest play: A line of food dishes including BBQ brisket, sold at Walmart

Another sign that it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's world and we're just living in it: the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has his own BBQ on sale at Walmart.

Travis Kelce's Kitchen is a line of "flavorful refrigerated entrees inspired by Kansas City’s most iconic flavors available exclusively at select Walmart stores," the retailer says in a description shared with USA TODAY.

Among the dishes: Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce and Brisket Burnt Ends with Mac & Cheese. "With the launch of Travis Kelce’s Kitchen, Kelce aims to share his passion for great food, especially the hearty BBQ that Kansas City is famous for,” a Walmart spokesperson told TODAY.com, which reported earlier this week.

This isn't Kelce's first foray into food. He has appeared in several Campbell's Chunky Soup commercials, along with his brother, Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and their mother, Donna.

In addition to getting a lot of attention for his very public courtship of Taylor Swift, Kelce has been pervasive on TV, in advertisements for DirecTV, Pfizer, and State Farm Insurance (with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes). Also with Mahomes, he's joined the investment group supporting the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team.

What different entrées are in the Travis Kelce's Kitchen line at Walmart?

The new product line, available at select Walmart stores, features seven dishes. The descriptions, according to Walmart:

Bacon Mac & Cheese ($8.88): "A Kansas City classic: jumbo macaroni noodles coated in a decadent cheddar cheese sauce infused with juicy bacon morsels."

Brisket Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce ($12.78): "The finest cuts of beef slow-cooked to perfection, caramelized, and topped with a signature Kansas City BBQ sauce."

BBQ Baked Beans with Burnt Ends ($8.67): "Baked black beans and white kidney beans, topped with brown sugar, bacon and onions, are paired with seasoned beef brisket burnt ends."

Brisket Burnt Ends with Mac & Cheese ($9.22): "A must-try combination of jumbo macaroni in a smooth cheddar cheese sauce, complemented with charred beef brisket burnt ends seasoned to perfection."

Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce ($12.78): "Succulent brisket infused with the rich and smoky aroma of Kansas City-style BBQ sauce."

BBQ Baked Beans with Sausage ($8.17): "Savory baked black beans and white kidney beans are enhanced with a smoky barbecue flavor, sweetened with brown sugar, and enriched with bacon and aromatic onions, perfectly complemented by tender pork sausage."

Sausage and Meatball Marinara with Peppers and Onions ($9.88): "Sliced pork sausage accompanies cheesy pork and beef meatballs submerged in a flavorful marinara sauce sauteed with bell peppers and onions."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travis Kelce's Kitchen: Walmart teams with tight end on food dishes