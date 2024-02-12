Travis Kelce's Friends Give Close-Up Look at His 2024 Super Bowl Outfit: Watch (Exclusive)

The NFL star's friends gave him a warm sendoff before he arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's made a major style statement with this suit on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Chiefs tight end, 34, enjoyed a celebratory send-off from his closest friends, including his best friend Aric Jones and barber Patrick Regan, before he made his way to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

In the exclusive video shared with PEOPLE, Kelce is seen exiting a private residence in Las Vegas wearing his black sequin game-day suit by Amiri and carrying a matching bag while his friends send him off to the stadium.

The NFL star and his friends, who were all dressed in Jones' brand Homebred, listened to "I Know" by Travis Scott when they said goodbye to Kelce before a car picked him up to head to Allegiant Stadium.

Last week, Jones, Kelce's longtime best friend, told PEOPLE, “I went to my first house party with Travis. I got in my first car accident with Travis. He was there for so much of my, honestly, just teenage years."

“We’re friends first, but we're also competitors because that's what sports teaches you," he continues. "We'd go to practice together, go on trips, sleep in the same room sometimes, maybe even in the same bed depending on the amenities where we were, and we always pushed each other."



"Still, to this day, as a group of friends, we all have a saying to each other: do your job, and everybody is a star in their own role. And if we all do our job, contributing to each other’s success, then great things happen, like our 4th Super Bowl appearance.”

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 19-8

“Travis is the car, and everybody sees the Bentley, and they see the Ferrari, but are you popping the hood? 'Cause we're the engine. And that's the way I look at it," Jones says of his and Kelce's core friend group, made up of Cleveland Heights natives Harry Clark, private chef Kumar Ferguson and friends they've "made along the way," including Ross Travis, Reggie King and Chris Pearson.

Kelce's longtime friends were all spotted in attendance to cheer him on at Super Bowl LVIII, alongside the tight end's family, including his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother, Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and girlfriend, Taylor Swift.



Swift, 34, brought along her pals, rapper Ice Spice, and actress Blake Lively, who all cheered on Kelce next to his friends in the suite.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

