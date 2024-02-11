Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Parties with Wives of San Francisco 49ers Players Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

Nicole spent time with friends, including Stephanie Toilolo and Clare Kittle, both wives of 49ers players ahead of the championship game

Jon Kopaloff/Getty ; Jason Kempin/Getty

It looks like Kayla Nicole is rooting for the 49ers in the Super Bowl!

Ahead of the NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Nicole, an on-air reporter who used to date Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted hanging out with the wives of 49ers players.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Nicole reposted a video on her Instagram Story that showed her on a night out with Stephanie Toilolo, the wife of 49ers tight end Levine Toilolo.



As well as celebrating the upcoming game, Nicole's night out with her girlfriends was extra special because it was a reunion, according to Stephanie.

“The band is back together,” Stephanie captioned the clip, which showed her singing while using a stack of cups as a microphone as Nicole, who was tagged in the video, strummed on an air guitar.

Also alongside the video, Stephanie joked that the duo has “tour dates coming soon.”

She also gave other glimpses into the night out on her own Instagram Story, including a video of her and Nicole rapping along to an Eminem song.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty for Smirnoff Kayla Nicole arrives as Smirnoff Celebrates Super Bowl LVI With The Pre Game Party For The People Quarterbacked by Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The tight end’s wife was also joined by other 49ers supporters, including Claire Kittle, wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk and a fashion designer who has created NFL swag for Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes and more.

In one clip, Claire wore a black dress and moved to the music as she sat on a couch in what appeared to be a private area, as someone behind held up a sign that read 'Welcome Claire! From Crown.'

On her own Instagram, Claire posted a carousel of photos that indicated the fun night out had taken place on Friday.

"Friday night with my best friends & @crownroyal during SB weekend! Great vibes and cocktails, but even better memories." she wrote alongside the photos, which showed her in her chic black outfit on the same couch.

Ahead of sharing the fun clips, on Saturday night, the reporter attended Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ahead of the big game.

However, Nicole didn't walk the red carpet at the event and was instead spotted making her way into the party via a back entrance. Just minutes later, Jackson Mahomes, 23, — the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — was spotted heading towards the same entrance with a group of friends.

Kayla Nicole/Instagram

Also on Saturday, Nicole had posted a video of another fun hang with her girlfriends on her Instagram Story, this time showing Claire in a silver dress.

In a video that has since expired, the reporter panned over a group sitting at a table and showed Claire as she held a slice of lemon and took a sip from a shot glass filled with what appeared to be liquor.

"10/10 girlfriends" Nicole wrote across the video, tagging George's wife and another friend.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole pose for a photo during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on February 21, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles,

Nicole and Kelce, 34, started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for about five years.

Kelce is now dating Swift, 34, and after their relationship went public last year, fans noticed in October that Nicole had unfollowed Kelce’s friend and Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany on Instagram shortly after Brittany was spotted stepping out with Swift for dinner in New York City.

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce.

As fans speculated that a falling out occurred between Brittany and Nicole, the latter exclusively told PEOPLE that "the reality" of the longtime friends’ situation was much more complex, and said she had addressed the situation privately with the quarterback’s wife.

"That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," she explained at the time. "But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself.”

“That's really all that is. The love is still there,” she added.

Read the original article on People.