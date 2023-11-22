Travis Kelce ‘won’t have anybody’ with him on Thanksgiving

Looks like Travis Kelce’s love story with Taylor Swift won’t feature a Thanksgiving chapter just yet, as the pair prepare to spend the holiday apart amid professional commitments.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, confirmed his solitary holiday plans on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with big brother Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here,” said the two-time Super Bowl champ.

Both Kelce and the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, have packed weekends ahead. The former is facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, while Swift is scheduled to play three Eras Tour concerts over the weekend in São Paulo, Brazil, before returning to the States until early 2024.

Kelce joined the Grammy winner when she kicked off the international leg of her tour earlier this month in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

With the historic tour on hiatus from next week until Feb. 7 — when Swift heads to Tokyo — the stars are “planning to spend more time together” next month and in January, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Last weekend, Swift’s visit to Brazil took a tragic turn when a young fan fell ill at Friday’s Rio de Janeiro show during a record-breaking heat wave, and later died at the hospital. A “devastated” Swift subsequently paid tribute to the late Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who was just 23.

The heat forced Swift to postpone the next night’s show, with the songstress citing the need to prioritize the safety “of my fans, fellow performers and crew.”

———