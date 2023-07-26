Travis Kelce tried and failed to give Taylor Swift his phone number

Two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce tried to give his phone number to Taylor Swift.

And Kelce was hurt, to say the least, about not being able to speak to Swift at a recent concert.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there. But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis Kelce said during the latest podcast episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“Your number as in 87, or your phone number?” Philadelphia Eagles center and brother Jason Kelce responded.

“You know which one,” Travis replied.

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

Travis said Swift does not meet with fans before or after her concerts to save her voice for the amount of songs she performs during shows.

“She doesn’t meet anybody – or at least, she didn’t want to meet me – so I took it personal” Travis said.

“She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She’s a big Eagles fan,” Jason responded. “Maybe she just made something up because she doesn’t want to talk to you.”

