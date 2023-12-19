Travis Kelce and His Teammates Are Very Impressed by Taylor Swift's Baking Skills

She's even convincing vegan and gluten-free guys to try her sweet treats.

As if headlining a world tour and getting nominated for Golden Globe wasn't impressive enough, Taylor Swift is apparently so good at baking that she's managed to make Travis Kelce's vegan and gluten-free teammates ditch their dietary restrictions and try her cinnamon rolls. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar, who played for the Cleveland Browns, explained Kelce's pre-game meals and how Swift has incorporated her baking into the rituals.

"I was at his house three hours before the game," Bernie told Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM. E! News reports that the timing would have put the specific meal around October. "Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, and she's so cool — she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis, for pregame meal."

Kosar went on to say that he couldn't pass up a chance to try Taylor's treats, even though he was on a strict diet.

"I'm a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free," he added. "But I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day."

Taylor has been open about how being a football fan is new to her. Her most recent appearance at the Chiefs. Vs. New England Patriots game was her seventh game this season.



"Football is awesome, it turns out," Taylor said in her Time 2023 Person of the Year interview. "I've been missing out my whole life."

"I'm just there to support Travis," she continued. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

