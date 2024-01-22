Travis Kelce Talks Brother Jason Jumping Out of Their Suite to Hang with Fans: ‘We’re Athletic, Man’

The Chiefs tight end expressed his appreciation for his brother's suite-hopping

Jason Kelce leapt into the crowd after Travis scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the divisional playoff game

Travis Kelce called his brother's moves on Sunday "athletic"

The Philadelphia Eagles center ended up in the stands sans shirt and holding a Bud Light thanks to his brother’s own athleticism

A shirtless Jason Kelce nearly left his brother speechless.

Following Kansas City’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoff game Sunday night, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce largely declined to talk to media members about the victory, saying he would hold off until his press conference later this week.

But he did have a bit of commentary about his older brother’s bare-chested exploits, which have since gone viral.

“We’re athletic, man,” Travis, 34, said with a laugh about Jason’s leap from the bleachers back into the stadium’s suite, according to Chiefs Radio Network sideline reporter Josh Klingler.

Jason, 36, ended up in the stands sans shirt and holding a Bud Light thanks to his brother’s own athleticism.

When Travis scored his first touchdown in eight games partway through the second quarter, Jason leapt into the crowd in a show of utter exuberance, yelling to the surrounding Bills fans.

When he decided to return to the suite, he finished his beverage before hoisting one leg back onto the ledge and seemingly effortlessly pivoting his body back into the indoor area.

There was even more to celebrate later in the game when Travis caught another touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter, bringing their post-season tally to a record-breaking 16 touchdowns together.

Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly told teammates after they were knocked out of the playoffs last week that he plans to retire after 13 seasons in the NFL. Two days later, Jason said on an episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that "there's too much emotion" right now to make a final decision. Prior to the Chiefs-Bills game, Travis shared his own take on the talk.

"The end of that game, I think everybody kind of felt for him, knowing that he has been thinking about it a lot over the past couple of years. The documentary shows that. You don't need to go around and ask anybody," Travis said.

He added, "It's been cool to see everybody appreciate who he's been over the years this past week, but I think the big guy still got some football left if he wants it."



